Observations from a 37-27 49ers loss to Seahawks

The 49ers had a chance to turn their season around with a win in Seattle. Instead, they played one of their worst games of the year and saw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle exit with injuries in the process.

Here are our observations from a rough day for the 49ers in Seattle:

– Nice job by the 49ers defense on the opening drive to force a three-and-out. A couple screens to DK Metcalf and a sack of Russell Wilson led to a punt. K’Waun Williams was credited with the sack.

– Tevin Coleman gets the start and the first carry in his first action since Week 2.

– Jimmy Garoppolo’s first throw of the day is a second-down completion to Brandon Aiyuk for 19 and a first down. His second throw was dropped by George Kittle. He might’ve led the tight end a touch far.

– JaMycal Hasty gets the second carry of the game. He gets five on a second-and-10.

– The 49ers tried a wildcat look with Jerick McKinnon at running back and Brandon Aiyuk as the running back alongside him in the shotgun. It lost three yards. They should never run that play again.

– Really good tackle on a second-and-10 on the Seahawks second series. They threw a screen to WR David Moore and Jason Verrett flew up to stop him for a gain of five.

– What a play by Russell Wilson. Fred Warner hit him just as he threw and he still delivered a strike to Moore for a first down. Marcell Harris was a touch late over the top in coverage.

– The Seahawks first run of the game comes after seven passes. It was a second-and-15 and a blitzing K’Waun Williams stopped it for a loss of three. Tons of blitzing early.

– Former 49ers linebacker Nick Bellore just got a carry for Seattle on a third-and-18.

– A lucky break for San Francisco. Hasty fumbled, but a Seahawks player was out of bounds when he touched it, giving the 49ers the ball back.

– And Garoppolo gave it away on the next play. He throws an interception right to former 49ers DB DJ Reed in Reed’s first action of the year. That’s INT No. 5 for Garoppolo. Really, really bad play from him.

– Bellore converts on a third-and-8 off a short throw. Then Wilson hits Tyler Lockett for another first down. Then another first down on a run by David Moore. That interception from Garoppolo looks worse and worse as this Seattle drive continues.

– And there’s a touchdown to DK Metcalf on a 46-yard catch and run. Just an atrocious job by the 49ers defense to follow the terrible INT. The extra point is wide right. Seahawks 6, 49ers 0

– Another break for the 49ers. Garoppolo got whacked on first-and-10 to open the drive after the Seattle TD. It was flagged for roughing thee passer.

– Third-and-7 and Garoppolo hits Aiyuk, but Aiyuk’s route didn’t make it to the sticks. It’ll be fourth-and-1 and the 49ers are going for it.

– They got it on a run by Hasty. Good work by the rookie and the offensive line. There was a wide hole and he found it.

– Third-and-9, Garoppolo finds Kendrick Bourne for 10 and San Francisco has first-and-goal at the 5. That’s where Bourne is most dangerous. This was the exact drive the 49ers needed.

– There’s a touchdown. It took three tries but Hasty plows in for six. He got stuffed but made a great effort to hold the ball over the goal line. Robbie Gould hits the extra point to put the 49ers ahead. They needed that drive in a bad way. 49ers 7, Seahawks 6

– Emmanuel Moseley cannot cover DK Metcalf. Wilson hit him for 35 yards on a deep shot with Moseley in one-on-one coverage. Metcalf is at five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

– Metcalf’s second touchdown. Too easy. He got matched up on Moseley and beat him easily. Seahawks 13, 49ers 7

– False start. Incomplete. Not an ideal start for the 49ers in their attempt to answer the Seahawks’ second touchdown.

– There’s what San Francisco needed. George Kittle makes his first catch of the game and rumbles for 14 on a second-and-15, then Garoppolo keeps it for a first down and third-and-1. At the two-minute warning the 49ers will have a first-and-10 at their own 30. They get the ball after the half, so finding points on this series would be huge.

– A play action roll right with Trent Taylor running a fake jet sweep to the left, then throwing back left to Taylor is an interesting play call that did not work.

– Bobby Wagner badly beats Hroniss Grasu on a third-and-13. Yuck. This is an abysmal half of football for the 49ers offense.

