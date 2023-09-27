From obscurity to stardom, here are 25 breakout football players on the Emerald Coast

We know the early candidates for Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year.

I'm talking about the household names on the Emerald Coast: Choctaw's Cole Tabb, Niceville's Maddax Fayard, Fort Walton Beach's Eddie Love Jr., Walton's Juwaun Campbell and Nuke McKenzie, Niceville's Maddox Hayles and Co.

But, let's talk about the unheralded players who have come from relative obscurity to strike it big this season. Let's talk about who, week in and week out, is showing up at the top of the stat lists for their respective teams.

Some are guys likely to be making all-state teams. Some are underclassmen making the most of starting time. Some are journeyman that've finally found the right team.

Let's discuss the breakout players (listed alphabetically) that have caught our attention.

Ellis Alloway, Choctaw LB

The sophomore has 35 tackles, six tackles for a loss, two sacks and six pass breakups for the 3-2 Big Green.

Jaden Appleby, Crestview RB

The senior is averaging 10 yards per carry and is Crestview's leading rusher with 211 rushing yards to accent 17 tackles, a sack and four tackles for a loss.

Wells Bettenhausen, Walton QB

After backing up Carson Hawk in South Walton as a sophomore, the 6-4, 215-pound playmaker has completed 68% of his passes for 1,018 yards and eight touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. He's also rushed for a score for the 4-0 Braves.

Hugh Boudreaux, Destin QB

The junior has been a Swiss Army knife for 5-0 Destin, thriving as quarterback with 12 TDs while also serving as receiver, running back and kicker.

Will Bruckner, Destin RB

The Sharks' junior running back had a breakout night against Rocky Bayou with four touchdowns and 120 rushing yards and is on pace to top 1,000 rushing yards with double-digit touchdowns.

Bruckner x4.



22 yard TD, his fourth TD, puts Knights up 48–13 early in 4th Q. pic.twitter.com/x7EgrlKs4m — Seth Stringer (@SethSnwfdn) September 16, 2023

Malcolm Byrd, Walton DB

The junior had an interception in Walton's first three wins and through four games has 13 tackles and a forced fumble.

Harper Campbell, Niceville LB/SS

The sophomore has 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two sacks, two pass break ups and two QB hurries for the 4-1 Eagles.

Play of the Week

Congratulations to @Harper0Campbell



for this amazing game winning interception returned for a TD! #TwoClaps #TheFlyinN pic.twitter.com/mGna4ZyQF8 — Niceville Football Recruiting (@NHS_Eagles_FB) September 20, 2023

Cooper Darke, South Walton WR

Darke, a senior, has 17 receptions for 336 yards and three touchdowns and has a rushing score for the 3-2 Seahawks.

Sidney Davis, FWB LB

The senior is averaging 7.5 tackles per game with a team-best three fumbles forced, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Grant Gilmore, South Walton WR

The sophomore has 18 receptions for 305 yards and five scores and also a rushing touchdown for the 3-2 Seahawks.

Christian Harnish, Destin SS/WR

Harnish is the face of a defense holding opponents to 13 points per game. The senior has 50-plus tackles and is a beast in the pass rush, run defense and secondary.

Tristan Jackson, Choctaw LB

The Big Green junior wasn't the reason Choctaw lost to Niceville, racking up 17 tackles and four for a loss. On the season he has 55 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and five pass breakups.

Isaiah Johnson, Choctaw WR

The senior has become a favorite target of Jesse Winslette, hauling in 11 receptions for 233 yards and four touchdowns.

Maston Joyner, Walton K

The Walton kicker has kicked the game-winning 27-yard field goal in back-to-back weeks, making him 6-for-7 on the season for the 4-0 Braves.

Very close game last night!



1/1 PAT



4/4 on field goals

(37)(47)(32)(27)



47 was to put us up 16-14 at half



27 was game winner on first down in second overtime pic.twitter.com/9HPU1B13bV — Eric “Maston” Joyner (@MastonJoyner) September 9, 2023

Kane Lafortune, Niceville QB

After a slow start, the junior has settled in to complete 61% of his passes for 580 passing yards and six touchdowns comparted to four picks. He's also rushed for 86 yards.

Connor Mathews, Navarre RB

Thrusting himself into Player of the Year conversation, the junior has 13 touchdowns and 747 rushing yards for the surging 3-2 Raiders.

Reyes Medina, South Walton DT

The junior has delivered 26 tackles, two forced fumbles, a sack and has recovered a fumble for the 3-2 Seahawks.

Julius Miles, Freeport WR

Miles, a sophomore, broke the Bulldogs' receiving mark in a game with 296 yards and has five touchdowns for the 1-4 Bulldogs.

Ison Newcomb, FWB LB/DE

The junior has 23 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, five sacks and a forced and recovered fumble for the 3-2 Vikings.

Alant'e Reese, Niceville LB/DB/ATH

The roving sophomore has been the heartbeat of Niceville's vaunted defense, forcing four fumbles, finding the end zone and delivering double-digit tackles and a few sacks.

DJ Robinson, Niceville RB

Robinson had a breakout 143-yard, two-score performance against Choctaw and leads Niceville's backfield with 383 rushing yards during his senior campaign.

Andrew Spence, Navarre LB

The junior has morphed into an integral playmaker for the 3-2 Raiders with 36 tackles, two QB hurries, one interception, one caused fumble and one blocked kick.

Zy Tassin, Crestview WR/RB

The freshman has 13 receptions for 230 yards to go along with a rushing score for the 1-3 Bulldogs. He also has 12 tackles and an interception.

Marcuise Taylor, FWB SS

The junior has five sacks, seven tackles for a loss and a pass deflection for the 3-2 Vikings.

Camden Zodrow, Walton LB

The sophomore has four sacks, 18 tackles and a caused fumble in just three games.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: High school football midseason breakout 25 players