Obo Okoronkwo to undergo elbow surgery, out 4-6 weeks

The Los Angeles Rams will be without outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo for a while. After injuring his elbow in Sunday’s win over Washington, Okoronkwo will undergo surgery and be sidelined for at least a month.

Sean McVay said the injury and procedure are not season-ending, but projected that Okoronkwo will be out 4-6 weeks. The Rams will play the 49ers, Bears and Dolphins in the next three weeks, then have a bye. Ideally, Okoronkwo will be able to return in Week 10 after the bye, just like Jordan Fuller.

Okoronkwo had been playing his best football before getting hurt, earning more snaps than Samson Ebukam in Weeks 4 and 5. He only has one sack and eight tackles on the year, but his explosiveness off the line caught the eye of the Rams early in the year.

A former fourth-round pick, Okoronkwo is a former Oklahoma Sooner. He missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury and only played 10 games last year, recording 1.5 sacks.

With Okoronkwo out, Terrell Lewis and Ebukam will most likely earn more playing time. Lewis made his NFL debut on Sunday and played 14 snaps, while Ebukam played a season-low five against Washington.

Given the timetable, Okoronkwo will probably be placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot until he can return. The Rams also put Fuller on IR Tuesday with the rookie safety re-injuring his shoulder against Washington.