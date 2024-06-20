‘You are obligated to win’ – Ferran Torres discusses the pressure of playing for Barcelona

‘You are obligated to win’ – Ferran Torres discusses the pressure of playing for Barcelona

Currently on international duty with the Spanish football team, Ferran Torres recently sat down for an interview with ABC.es, where he talked about playing for Barcelona and La Roja.

The Barcelona forward also offered his take on how to manage expectations of playing at the highest level, especially amid reports of his prolonged stay in Catalonia.

Ferran Torres on playing for Barcelona

Torres acknowledged the immense pressure associated with playing for an elite club: “It’s the elite, like Madrid, Barcelona, City or Bayern. You are obligated to win and then there is a lot of pressure around the club and the players.”

“When things are going well, it’s great and satisfaction gives you everything. But you have to be prepared when things go wrong,” he added.

“I would like to tell you that 80% of first-class players hate losing. In big clubs, we are used to winning, and when you lose, you try to control your reaction, even though many cannot,” he further pointed out.

Ferran Torres was also asked if it is difficult to compete with his Barcelona teammates such as Nico and Lamine Yamal.

“They are very good players, but these are the elite. I am an ambitious player and I will be ready when it is my turn to play and earn as many minutes as possible,” Ferran said.

Ferran Torres’ future is not certain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Initially identified as one of the top candidates for a sale this summer, Ferran might end up staying at the club owing to his versatility in the final third as well as his impact in the dressing room.

Ferran is, indeed, a playful character, who has shown immense commitment at Barcelona. To that end, the forward explained the meaning behind his nickname “The Shark”.

“Because I bite yes, because I will go for everything, because I smell blood,” he said.

Ferran on regaining self-confidence

The Spanish international also talked about the mentality of a footballer and how the lack of self-confidence can wear someone down.

“When you lose confidence you see everything is black, also outside of football you don’t feel anything. You often lose the passion for playing football,” he pointed out.

“The most complicated thing is regaining self-confidence. That’s why you have to focus and be clear about what you want and what you are willing to do in exchange for what you want, and so the return of confidence becomes a matter of time,” he added.

Ferran on national team camaraderie

Finally, Ferran Torres was asked about what it’s like to play for the Spanish national team and whether or not it is a well-knit family.

“We are a family, you can put cameras all over the hotel and you will see that there are positive vibes at all times and that we form a perfect group,” he said.

Ferran was a substitute when Spain kickstarted their Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-0 win over Croatia earlier this week. He will be looking to make a mark tonight as La Roja take on Italy, in one of the most anticipated matches in the group stages.