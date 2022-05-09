The eff-them-picks team is not saying, “Eff them rings.”

Multiple key members of the 2021 Rams have given input into the process of creating the championship ring commemorating the victory in Super Bowl LVI. Jason of Beverly Hills, which designed the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV ring and other championship rings from other sports, is making the Rams’ ring.

Jason himself told TMZ.com that Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miler, Jalen Ramsey, and Aaron Donald have given input on the design of the ring.

“That is going to be a legendary ring,” Jason said. “You’re talking about something that’s never been done before. . . . I’m from L.A., so to make the best Super Bowl ring in history is a big deal to me.”

“Every single time we do a ring, we want to top the year before. . . . We want this Rams ring to be the best Super Bowl championship ring in history.”

It’s unknown when the 2021 Rams will get their rings. Often, it happens in early June.

From the attached photo, it’s obvious that Donald has been ready for his ring from the moment the Bengals failed to convert a key fourth down and the game was as a practical matter over.

OBJ, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald have given input on design of Rams’ Super Bowl rings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk