OBJ trade to 49ers won’t be happening this year

Last year, Jay Glazer called the shot of the offseason, predicting an Odell Beckham Jr. trade weeks before it happened. This year, Glazer says that one of the teams most closely linked to OBJ in 2019 won’t be pursuing him in 2020.

Glazer was asked in his latest mailbag for TheAthletic.com whether there’s any truth to the rumors that Beckham will be traded to the 49ers.

“Nope,” Glazer said in response. “No truth to that. Sorry, gang. I know the 49ers loved him but they are trying to rebuild draft capital, not give up draft capital.”

During the 2019 season, the 49ers gave up a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick last year to get receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who recently signed with the Saints as a free agent. Before Beckham was traded to the Browns last March, there were persistent rumors that the 49ers would be making a play for OBJ.

The Browns have been saying all the right things about wanting to keep Beckham. It’s unclear whether Beckham feels the same way. He seems to be very interested in playing for the Patriots or with Tom Brady. The former remains theoretically viable, especially if Beckham starts banging the drum about getting a new deal. As to the latter, the Bucs seem to have a fairly full house at receiver.

Regardless, Glazer says Beckham won’t be a 49er. And if Glazer says it, it can be taken to the bank.

