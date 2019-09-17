OBJ Shines in Return to Big Apple

In his mid-week presser, former Browns interim coach-turned Jets DC Gregg Williams refused to admit Odell Beckham is a dynamic playmaker in this league after responding "Odell who?" when asked about Beckham. OBJ went on to make a spectacular one-handed, 33-yard grab down the right sideline for his first catch of the game, nearly recreating "The Catch," before later ripping off an 89-yard touchdown where he ran untouched through the middle of Williams' defense. It was the longest touchdown of Beckham's career. OBJ's return to MetLife Stadium couldn't have gone any better, as he finished the night with a 6-161-1 line. OBJ was THE storyline of this otherwise boring 23-3 game that saw the Jets start their second-string QB only to see Trevor Siemian get hurt. The Jets were then forced to turn to Luke Falk, who was promoted from the practice squad ahead of the game. OBJ will again be in the spotlight on NBC’s Sunday Night Football against the Rams in Week 3. Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are on deck.

On the Jets’ side, Le’Veon Bell touched the ball a whopping 31 times as the entire offense. Bell was being fed the ball relentlessly, something he probably loved. But we can't question his effort in this one. Bell could have easily given up and quit on a night the Jets had zero chance to win. But he ran hard. Unfortunately, Bell lost a fumble inside the 10-yard line in the fourth quarter while trying to fight for the end zone. With Falk likely to start Week 3 in New England, Bell should again flirt with 30 touches. He has 54 touches after two games and will again be a volume-based RB1/2 next week.

Cornerbacks on the Move

Ever since Brian Flores was hired as head coach in Miami, 2018 first-rounder Minkah Fitzpatrick had seemed to be in limbo. Flores wants his defenders to be “multiple” and play multiple positions. That’s something Fitzpatrick is capable of, in terms of slot corner, safety, and boundary corner, but Fitzpatrick had been asked at times to play some linebacker. He wasn’t thrilled with it, but Fitzpatrick didn’t make a big stink of it and kept his head down. But after Week 1, the Dolphins granted Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade. His mom had even been outspoken about Flores’ mishandling of her son. The Dolphins were reportedly seeking a first-round pick, and they got it late Monday night from the Steelers, sending Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh for their 2020 first-round selection. Amazing get for the Dolphins. There’s a good chance this pick ends up being in the top 5-10 selections. It’s an odd move for Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to make on a day Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) was ruled out for the rest of the year. Mason Rudolph better be good, and Fitzpatrick needs to settle in as an elite corner. Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, and Fitzpatrick make for a great trio of corners for Pittsburgh. The Dolphins now own three first-rounders in 2020 and two in 2021. Trust the process.

Staying in Florida, the 0-2 Jaguars are ripping apart at the seams. Coach Doug Marrone and star CB Jalen Ramsey got into a heated argument on the sideline Sunday in Houston. Monday, Ramsey requested a trade. Ramsey has long been angling for a contract extension, as he’s still on his rookie deal at a massive $3.2 million bargain. Ramsey is under contract through 2020. On top of wanting a new mega deal, Ramsey is also not thrilled with the Jaguars playing zone defense. He wants to play man and cover opposing No. 1 wideouts all day long. One of the best there is in the sport, Ramsey could end up getting his wish at some point this week. One of Ramsey or Marrone likely has to go after their dust-up. Marrone would be the logical choice, but Ramsey appears to have possibly worn out his welcome in Jacksonville under no-nonsense EVP Tom Coughlin. The Jaguars reportedly want a first-rounder and more for Ramsey. And considering what the Dolphins got for Fitzpatrick, a first-rounder should just be a start.

Injury Roundup

Alshon Jeffery barely played in the eventual Sunday Night Football loss to the Falcons and has been diagnosed with a calf strain. It isn’t believed to be a serious strain, but any soft-tissue issue for an offensive skill player can linger. Jeffery is uncertain for Week 3 against the Lions. With DeSean Jackson (groin) also banged up, the Eagles were left to WRs Nelson Agholor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, and Mack Hollins for most of the loss to Atlanta.

In Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) is done for the season but James Conner (knee) is confident he’ll play Week 3 against the 49ers after missing a large chunk of the fourth quarter. With Big Ben out, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Conner are going to have to carry the Steelers’ offense under second-year QB Mason Rudolph. Rudolph played pretty well in his Sunday debut, but he’s not Roethlisberger. Conner has really struggled, like all the Steelers, out of the gates.

Tyrell Williams has been diagnosed with a hip pointer after going 5-46-1 in the Raiders’ blowout loss to the Chiefs in Week 2. The team’s default No. 1 wideout following Antonio Brown’s exit, Williams should be considered iffy for Week 3 against the Vikings. A strong WR3 when healthy, Williams should be downgraded if at less than 100% against No. 1 CB Xavier Rhodes. Also in Oakland, Josh Jacobs is battling a groin issue. His status for Week 3 remains unclear.

Sophomore breakout WR Michael Gallup has been diagnosed with a meniscus injury and will be sidelined 2-4 weeks. He’ll have a knee scope. In the meantime, former Jets second-round bust Devin Smith, who caught a long touchdown in Week 2, will soak up a bunch of extra snaps opposite Amari Cooper, who should be a major target hog in Gallup’s absence.

Drew Brees will be sidelined six weeks with a torn ligament in his throwing thumb. RotoPat covered Brees and Big Ben’s injuries at length in his Morning After column. In Brees’ stead, Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the starter, for now. Bridgewater couldn’t move the ball against the Rams in relief of Brees and hasn’t looked very good in the years since wrecking his knee. It will be interesting to see if the Saints eventually see what Taysom Hill can do at QB.

Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants

Marcus Mariota has a quad injury that had the Titans label him as DNP for Monday’s estimated practice, but it’s “not serious,” per reports. He’ll be out there Thursday night against the Jaguars. … Steelers promoted QB Devlin Hodges from the practice squad to serve as Mason Rudolph’s backup. … Devin Singletary (hamstring) is considered day to day. … Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed David Johnson (wrist) is fine for Week 3 after briefly leaving Week 2. … Coach Brian Flores is sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick for Week 3. Neither he nor Josh Rosen’s stands a chance behind this Miami offensive line. … Coach Pat Shurmur declined to commit to Eli Manning as his Week 3 starter. We’re getting closer to Daniel Jones time. … LeSean McCoy (ankle) underwent an MRI Monday after getting hurt in Week 2. His status is unclear. … The Browns promoted RB Elijah McGuire from their practice squad and place QB Drew Stanton (knee) on injured reserve.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants

Tyler Higbee is day to day after suffering a lung contusion Week 2 against the Saints. … Jaguars WRs D.J. Chark (ankle), Chris Conley (hip), and Marqise Lee (knee) were limited in Monday’s estimated practice ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Titans. A.J. Brown (knee) was limited for the Titans.