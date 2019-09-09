OBJ makes Browns debut wearing a $350,000 watch

The Browns lost on Sunday, but receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had no excuse for losing track of time.

Via USA Today, Beckham wore a $350,000 Richard Mille watch to commemorate his first game in Cleveland.

Not to the game or after the game but during the game. On the field. In violation of whatever NFL rules undoubtedly prevent a player from wearing a wristwatch during a game.

And if OBJ is fined, it could be significant, given that Invicta undoubtedly pays the league a nice chunk of change to sell NFL-licensed watches. A dozen years ago, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher received a $100,000 fine for wearing a Vitamin Water hat to a press conference during Super Bowl week, in defiance of the league’s longstanding partnership with Gatorade.