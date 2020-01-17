OBJ in Hot Water

Some guys just can’t stay out of the news. Already under heat for apparently handing out cash to multiple LSU players after they claimed the national title on Monday night, Browns WR Odell Beckham finds himself in more trouble following the post-game festivities. A video made public earlier in the week depicts a police officer questioning LSU players inside the winning locker room. Beckham is shown coming up behind the officer and hitting him on the rear end. The video cuts off soon after that, but that was enough for an arrest warrant to be issued for OBJ, who is accused of simple battery.

The Browns released the following statement, “We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

It’s another mark against the talented receiver, who disappointed in his first season in Cleveland. Beckham played hurt all year, finishing with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Near the end of the season, a frustrated OBJ reportedly told players and coaches around the league that he wanted out of Cleveland. He later claimed his desire to stay with the team.

Interview Season

The Browns continue the search for a new General Manager to replace the ousted John Dorsey. Their next target is Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort…The Carolina Panthers continued to rebuild their coaching staff, hiring former Browns LB coach Al Holcomb as the defensive run-game coordinator…Carolina also reportedly interviewed for Giants HC Ben McAdoo and for Chargers HC Mike McCoy for the open QB coach position…The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly interested in Ravens QB coach James Urban as they search for an offensive coordinator. Urban previously worked for the Eagles under former HC Andy Reid…Some good news for the Cowboys as new HC Mike McCarthy announced OC Kellen Moore would retain his role and continue to serve as the team’s play-caller in 2020. McCarthy even committed to keeping Moore’s verbiage, which should help the team’s transition to a new head man…

Practice Report

Chiefs DL Chris Jones (calf) was again unable to practice Thursday. While he has been tabbed as “day to day” it seems unlikely Jones will be on the field for anything more than limited snaps as the Chiefs host the Titans with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line…49ers TE George Kittle (ankle) got in a full practice Thursday after dealing with some soreness earlier in the week. Kittle was quiet last week but appears to be fully healthy for this weekend’s NFL title game against the Packers…Titans WR Adam Humphries, who has not played since Week Thirteen due to an ankle injury, was limited in practice. It’s a positive move for the slot receiver, who hopes to suit up on Sunday…Packers WR Allen Lazard (ankle) was again limited in Thursday’s practice. Lazard is still expected to be on the field Sunday against the Niners…Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) was limited in practice but is in no danger of missing the AFC title game…

Quick Hits

Cowboys G Zack Martin underwent surgery to clean up an ankle injury. The team expects Martin to be ready to return during the offseason program…Minnesota beat writers have suggested veteran LT Riley Reiff and DB Xavier Rhodes are both potential cap casualties this offseason. Both players disappointed in 2019 and dumping them would free up some much-needed cap space for the Vikings…Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay underwent a cleanup procedure on his wrist, his second surgery after the injury ended his rookie season in 2018…Cowboys veteran TE Jason Witten is undecided about his future. Witten is a free agent and turns 38 years old this spring. The coaching change in Dallas only muddies the water when trying to project the likelihood of Witten playing another season for the team. New HC Mike McCarthy recently said Witten, “has a lot going on.”…Suspended free agent WR Antonio Callaway signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL. The former Browns receiver still has six games to serve of his ten-game ban in the NFL…Colts beat writer Mike Wells suggests the team will not re-sign free agent K Adam Vinatieri. The former Super Bowl hero barely made it through the season without getting cut before an injury mercifully ended his year. He may have made his last kick in the NFL…