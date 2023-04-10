OBJ goes from WR3 (at best) in New York to WR1 in Baltimore

Mike Florio
·1 min read
OBJ goes from WR3 (at best) in New York to WR1 in Baltimore

When it comes to assessing a player’s playing time and involvement in an offense, money talks. The money Odell Beckham Jr. will get from the Ravens in 2023 screams out that he’ll be a key player.

Look at the depth chart. The Ravens otherwise have Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and Devin Duvernay. The investment in OBJ suggests he’ll be the presumed No. 1 option at the receiver position.

In New York, it wouldn’t have been that way. Garrett Wilson was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2022. Allen Lazard arrives with a major free-agent contract — and an existing relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Mecole Hardman, who recently signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract, will be in the mix to be the third receiver.

Where would OBJ have fit in? Wherever it might have been, he wouldn’t have had a role that would have justified $15 million in guaranteed pay for one season.

In Baltimore, the investment suggests that OBJ will be a key part of the offense. Based on average annual salary, he’ll become the highest-paid, non-quarterback skill position player on the roster (Mark Andrews makes $13.657 million per year), and the second highest-paid offensive player in total cash, behind only quarterback Lamar Jackson.

OBJ is also No. 4 on the team in 2023 cash, behind only Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith, and safety Marcus Hawley.

So, yes, Beckham will have a big role in Baltimore, based on the big money he’s getting.

