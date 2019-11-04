OBJ doesn’t recall saying “I can’t get the ball to save my life” on sideline

After the Browns failed to convert a fourth down late in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, many people noted that quarterback Baker Mayfield threw incomplete to Jarvis Landry despite Odell Beckham looking open down the sideline.

During the CBS broadcast of the game, sideline reporter Jay Feely said that Beckham came to the sideline and said “I can’t get the ball to save my life” as the Broncos whittled away the remaining time on the clock. After the game, Beckham was asked about that comment and, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, said he didn’t recall saying that and that he believes “controversy sells.”

Mayfield said he thought he and Beckham “made a step in the right direction” on Sunday as the wideout posted five catches for 87 yards. He also shared his thoughts on the fourth down play.

“It’s one thing to take a shot like that on fourth down. We felt like we had something good drawn up, we just didn’t execute it,” Mayfield said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Failure to execute has been a theme for the Browns this season and it’s left their season on the brink of total collapse at the halfway point.