OBJ aspires to top 2,000 receiving yards

No player in league history has generated more than 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. aspires to be the first one to do it.

“I’m trying to reach 2,000 yards,” Beckham said Thursday, via ESPN.com. “I’m trying to go for 20 TDs. One hundred receptions is tatted on me. Those are goals that hopefully in my career and future, along with championships and winning, because numbers don’t mean anything without winning. You can go home with 300 yards in a game with an L, it’s not going to feel good.”

Beckham quickly has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards through 11 games. And that development comes in a year in which Beckham hasn’t been as explosive as he’s been in the past.

“Like I said, it’s not a down year,” Beckham said. “My numbers are still my numbers. I guess that is where my mindset is different than everybody else. I expect way higher of myself.”

While he thinks it’s not a down year, he also thinks it’s not an up year.

“Yeah, I don’t feel like it’s quite there,” Beckham said. :Each year I come in 1,000 yards is a minimum. I don’t look at it like, ‘I need to get 1,000 yards.’ My season starts after 1,000 yards. I’m trying to see how many yards I can get after 1,000. Ten touchdowns minimum that is just the goal. For me, this year I came in with the mindset of being efficient. When I was in college and making plays, it’s third-and-11, being able to hit this first down and keep this drive alive. Just being effective and efficient.”

And winning, something the Giants haven’t nearly done enough of, regardless of Beckham’s stats. In his five years with the team, the Giants have one playoff appearance, a one-and-out embarrassment at Green Bay. If Beckham wants to be considered among the very best who ever played, he needs to start playing more frequently in January.