Obituary: Famed Supercup team principal Walter Lechner - 1949-2020

·3 min read
Obituary: Walter Lechner - 1949-2020
Obituary: Walter Lechner - 1949-2020

Walter Lechner, who twice raced in the Le Mans 24 Hours and founded his eponymous team best-known for its dominant success in the Porsche Supercup, has died aged 71.

The Austrian's squad became the pre-eminent force in the spec Formula 1 support championship following the introduction of the 997-generation Porsche 911 in 2005.

In the 16 seasons since, which featured a move to 991 machinery in 2013, Lechner Racing and its Middle Eastern-backed derivations have won the teams' crown 11 times, including a clean sweep of the most recent seven titles.

That paved the way for Michael Ammermuller and Rene Rast to become the most-decorated drivers in Porsche Supercup history, both winning the title three times.

As well as triple DTM champion and current Audi Formula E driver Rast, Lechner Racing also ran Nicki Thiim, Tom Dillmann and Connor de Phillippi in the Supercup, most notably.

Born in Vienna in August 1949, Lechner spent his formative years working as a bellboy and then an attendant at the city's luxury Hotel Sacher.

His major move into motorsport came in 1975, as he sold his nightclub to set up his own Walter Lechner Racing School to replicate the success of the Jim Russell's famed set up in Britain.

Lechner would race himself that season, later gaining the backing of American bourbon maker Jim Beam - a commercial relationship that carried through to his sportscar exploits.

Lechner split his seasons between a full-time German Formula 3 tilt - achieving a best standing of third in 1979 - and sporadic European F3 appearances,

In that time, future Simtek F1 driver Roland Ratzenberger and AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost would work as driving instructors for Lechner's academy.

For 1980, Lechner also spotted the talent of the young but underfunded Stefan Bellof, placing him in Formula Ford machinery and running the Group C ace to multiple titles.

But the highlights of Lechner's own single-seater career would come as he switched to lower-powered machinery, as he won both German and European Formula Super Vee crowns in 1982. Aged 33, he would be the last champion in the German category.

Obituary: Walter Lechner - 1949-2020
Obituary: Walter Lechner - 1949-2020

For the bulk of the 1980s, however, Lechner switched to sportscar competition.

He notched the 1983 Interserie title aboard the Adrian Reynard-designed March 821 grand prix car, at a time when the series relied on F1 machinery draped in closed-wheel bodywork.

Two years later, he rented a Porsche 956 and on his first outing, won on home soil at the Osterreichring.

That inspired the purchase of a 962 - a car his family still owns - the following year, putting Lechner on a path to win 11 races and two championship in six years.

Le Mans appearances in the privateer 962 came in 1988 and '89, but both would end in retirement.

A brake failure on the approach to Virage de Mulsanne - pre-chicanes - sent him into the tyre wall on his debut, while the year after a tyre failure put paid to his and co-driver Ratzenberger's chances after qualifying 20th.

A switch to tin-tops would follow, including competing against Dieter Quester in the Austrian Touring Car Championship in 1995, but not before Lechner put Toto Wolff on a path to becoming Mercedes F1 team principal.

Lechner ran Wolff in Formula Ford machinery for three seasons before offering the advice: "Man, go and do something useful instead. You're too slow for F1," according to Wolff.

Although Lechner would focus his attentions on running his race team, he continued to sporadically compete through until a 2015 International GT Open outing at Paul Ricard in a Mercedes SLS AMG GT3 - aged 65.

Latterly, and following his team's success in the Porsche Supercup, the manufacturer appointed the squad to organise its GT3 Cup Challenge competition in the Middle East.

Last year, Lechner was presented with a lifetime achievement honour in Austria by Hans-Joachim Stuck.

He is survived by sons Robert and Walter Lechner Jr.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

Latest Stories

  • Apparently savvy clock move by Alex Smith confuses refs, leads to Washington FG in upset of Steelers

    Did Alex Smith know what he was doing when he carried the football to the sideline against the Steelers?

  • Alex Smith on leg gash: “I could see the blood pumping out”

    If you were planning to eat dinner at halftime of Monday’s Washington-Pittsburgh game, you may have experienced an unexpected change of plans. Late in the second quarter, images appeared of Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s lower left leg, which had blood streaming from a gash in his shin, in a way that (but for the burgundy [more]

  • Volleyball star Hayley Hodson had it all, until blows to her head changed everything

    Hayley Hodson was a 'dream athlete' and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.

  • Eagles release Jamon Brown after reportedly sending him home on Saturday

    Veteran guard Jamon Brown traveled with the Eagles to Green Bay for Sunday’s game, but he reportedly parted ways with the team well before kickoff. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reports that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel and sent home by chief security officer Dom DiSandro on Saturday due to conduct detrimental [more]

  • Kyler Murray’s leadership, demeanor questionable in the face of adversity

    As the Arizona Cardinals' offensive struggles continue, Kyler Murray’s leadership skills are at front and center.

  • Detroit Lions could have tried a 65-yard field goal vs. Bears. Here’s why they didn’t

    The Detroit Lions opted against trying a 65-yard field goal with Matt Pater against the Chicago Bears. And now we know why.

  • Mike Tomlin to Chase Young: I never want to lose enough games to draft a guy like you

    Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered some praise for Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young during Monday’s game, by saying Tomlin wouldn’t want to be able to draft a player as good as Young. In footage shot by NFL Films, Tomlin approached Young on the field and told him that he would never want to [more]

  • Bryce Harper’s contract suddenly has him in a tight spot

    The Phillies are having problems building around Harper and he has nowhere to go.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Quarterbacks come off the board early, often

    Five quarterbacks come off the board in this new 2021 NFL mock draft, including four in the top 10

  • Dosunmu, balance help No. 6 Illinois beat No. 10 Duke 83-68

    Ayo Dosunmu had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds while sixth-ranked Illinois shot 58% to beat No. 10 Duke 83-68 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Kofi Cockburn added 13 points for the Fighting Illini (4-1), who jumped to a 14-2 lead and never looked back to regroup from last week's loss to No. 2 Baylor. ''We had a lot of time, a lot of preparation to get better and we went hard,'' Dosunmu said.

  • Reaction to Michigan football-Ohio State game cancellation

    Reaction from around the web, after Michigan Wolverines' game against Ohio State Buckeyes canceled due to COVID-19 cases at U-M

  • LeBron James unexpectedly spotted on highway, shows off limited-production convertible's power

    LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.

  • NFL quarterback rankings: Lamar Jackson falls, Justin Herbert enters the top 10

    After thirteen weeks of NFL action, there have been impressive performances registered by rookies and old hands alike. New stars have emerged while other quarterbacks have faltered. Having assessed the quarterbacks back in September, it is time for an updated look at the most important position in the game. A number of franchise quarterbacks have been injured, so the current starting QB will be ranked in their place. This ranking assesses each quarterback in order from best to worst, not simply who played well the week before. 1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - no change Mahomes continues to amaze on a weekly basis, producing special throws and creating unique passing angles. His decision making has been excellent this season, only throwing two interceptions all year. A league MVP contender. 2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) - up 3 Rodgers has been supreme this campaign. His vision to spot the right pass and then put the ball exactly where he wants is special. Despite recently turning 37, Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career in an exciting and well run Packers offense. The main rival to Mahomes for league MVP. 3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) - down 1 Having been the best player in the league for the first half of the season, Wilson's staggeringly high level has fallen off. He only drops one place, however, as his offensive line has been struggling to protect him and Wilson is still making special plays. It will be interesting to see how he closes out the season. 4. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) - no change Watson has had a fantastic season but the poor form of his team and the coaching changes made in Houston have distracted from how well he has played. Only Mahomes has thrown for more yards than Watson so far this campaign. It should also be remembered that the Texans traded away his number one target, DeAndre Hopkins, in the offseason. A special player who continues to improved markedly year on year. 5. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - down 2 The Ravens - and Jackson - have been somewhat of a disappointment this season. He has failed to live up to the MVP season he put together last year, but there is still a very talented quarterback there. Jackson's passing looks to have improved but Baltimore's scheme is simply not creating the same amount of opportunities for him to use his feet.

  • Damian Lillard has cold blooded response to Paul George saying he wants to retire with Clippers

    Dame is a real one.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Fantasy playoff advice and waiver wire targets

    We made it. For most of you, the fantasy playoffs begin this week and Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to get your roster ready for a title run.  The guys hand out some free advice before diving into the quarterback position. What can we expect from Jalen Hurts?  Scott and Andy take a deeper look at the running back position this week as most of the solid options are near 50% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues. Is there a potential league winner out there on the wire? Wide Receiver is an interesting position heading into the playoffs thanks to players like Keke Coutee. Can the Texans wideout continue to post Will Fuller type numbers? 

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Running Backs

    Our fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for Week 14, when Aaron Jones will be facing a juicy matchup

  • LeBron James on Clippers losing to Nuggets: ‘I still can’t believe it’

    The Lakers love to talk about that series.

  • Bol Bol went viral after highlights from Nuggets practice surface

    The 7-foot-2 center was trending on social media after the Nuggets posted a few highlights from practice on Monday.

  • SEE IT: Chase Young flies off the edge to finish off goal line stand vs. Steelers

    Remember December 7th, 2020 as the night America learned Chase Young can fly.