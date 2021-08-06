Obituary: D.J. Leary, adviser to Minnesota politicians, corporations and civic leaders, dies at 85

Aug. 5—During the 1968 presidential campaign, D.J. Leary, Vice President Hubert Humphrey's advance man, was in Cleveland to brief reporters the day before the Democratic nominee was scheduled to deliver a major address.

When Leary handed out copies of Humphrey's prepared remarks, a reporter asked, "Is he going to stick to the text?" Leary's devilish Irish wit got the best of him. "Well, he's a textual deviant," he deadpanned.

"Everybody in the room laughed," Leary recalled in a recent interview. He assumed they all knew he was joking.

But when he got back to his hotel that evening, he stopped at a news stand and picked up an early edition of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. There in a box on the front page was a short article quoting Leary's remark about his boss.

He bought all the copies of the paper on the stand, rushed to his room and hid the papers under his bed. "I was so terrorized I was throwing up," he said.

When he regained his composure, Leary found a phone number for the publisher of the Plain Dealer, called him at his home and said, "You've got to change that box on the front page."

"Who is this?" the publisher asked.

"I told him 'It doesn't matter because I'm going to be nobody tomorrow if you don't change it,'" Leary said.

The publisher pulled the story from the paper, and Humphrey never learned about the gaffe.

Leary went on to become one of the best known and widely respected media consultants in Minnesota.

A product of St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood and the city's Catholic schools, Dennis John Leary died of pancreatic cancer Wednesday at his home in Minneapolis. He was 85.

From the late 1960s through the 2004, Leary was one of Minnesota's most influential advisers in politics, journalism, community services and public relations.

He called himself a media consultant. But he acknowledged that title was sort of vague.

"My dad never understood what I did," he said. Here's how the father introduced his son to an acquaintance: "This is my son, DJ. He runs around with Humphrey.'"

He did much more than that. He was a frequent visitor to most newspapers and radio and television newsrooms across in the state.

Reporters could count on him for valuable news tips, political-insider insights, advice on job openings, jokes and funny stories, plus pitches for his paying clients that he forgave reporters for ignoring.

He was always accessible and friendly and almost certainly the most-quoted political analyst of his time. At the Pioneer Press, we used him so often that one point an editor barred reporters from quoting him until they developed other political sources.

"As a source, he was always available and quotable," said Eric Eskola, a former WCCO Radio Capitol reporter and current co-host of Twin Cities public television's "Almanac" show. "He was also generous and kind. I always felt better after talking to him."

Politicians relied on Leary to polish their images, advise them on dealing with the media, make them look good on TV and tell them how their ideas were likely to play with voters and various interest groups.

Business and non-profit leaders sought his advice on how to deal with politicians, get media attention and effectively communicate with the public.

His reputation spread far beyond the state's borders. In 1970, he moved to Washington D.C., and set up shop as a national media consultant. But after three hectic years of crisscrossing the country to advise campaigns, he returned to Minnesota to be closer to his family, focus on politics in his home state and continue to advise Humphrey, his personal hero.

Leary's father was a truck driver, his mother a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital and his grandmother moved in with them to help raise their three sons. He struck up friendships with priests at St. Mark's Catholic Church when he delivered the vestments that his grandmother laundered.

He became an altar boy at St. Mark's, attended the church's Catholic school and graduated from Cretin High School, a Catholic boys' school in St. Paul.

He got his first taste of politics in 1948 at age 11. An adult persuaded him to round up a bunch of friends, go to a Quonset hut that housed military veterans at St. Thomas College and knock on a certain door. A woman handed him a stack of campaign flyers and asked the boys to deliver them to homes in the neighborhood.

After distributing the flyers, Leary said he heard that President Harry S Truman was making a campaign stop in Minneapolis, and the presidential motorcade would drive up the nearby Mississippi River Boulevard. He rushed to a curb along the street and waved as Truman rode by in a convertible with Democratic congressional candidates Hubert Humphrey and Eugene McCarthy at his side.

Someone in the crowd handed Leary a ticket to Truman's rally in Minneapolis, so he took a street car to the site. "I can't remember what Truman said, but it was a real education for me," Leary said, noting that was when he started following the presidential campaigns in the newspapers.

Leary was never a fierce partisan. He was a Democrat who advised every major DFL campaign in the 1970s, '80s and '90s, but he also offered help to Republicans who asked for it, said lobbyist and long-time friend Larry Redmond. He encouraged many young people to run for office, "and he emphasized the honorable side of politics."

Former Republican state Rep. John Himle said Leary put friendship and good public policy over party. "Republicans who knew D.J. always liked him. He had a huge heart," Himle said.

After graduating from Cretin in 1954, Leary attended the University of Minnesota briefly before joining the U.S. Navy the following year. He spent three years cruising the Pacific Ocean as a Navy cook.

Following his military service, he enrolled at St. Mary's College in Winona for two years, and then transferred back to the U to pursue a degree in journalism.

He bounced around for a few years as a commentator on KDWB Radio's "Live Line to Sports" and as a professional wrestling promoter. He soon landed a job managing radio station WEBC in Duluth.

While there he befriended wealthy businessman Jeno Paulucci, the founder of several food companies. In early 1968, Paulucci invited Leary to a meeting in New York City, where he introduced him to Humphrey. The vice president immediately offered him a job as "my new PR guy."

Leary didn't want to leave his family in Duluth to work on a presidential campaign. "But rather than just saying no to the VP, his plan was to negotiate out of being hired," said Nate Dybvig, a former Brainerd Dispatch reporter who later purchased Leary's media consulting firm.

"He asked for all sorts of employment perks and benefits, each more outlandish than the last, and Humphrey failed to blink," Dybvig said. "He saved his salary for last. Asking an exorbitant sum, his request was again met with a yawn. Having built an amazing opportunity out of a failed effort to negotiate his way out of the job, he had no choice but to join the Humphrey team."

Leary and the vice president quickly bonded.

"Humphrey liked most everyone, but he had a special affection of D.J. He saw D.J. as a friend," said Norman Sherman, the vice president's press secretary.

Back in Minnesota in the 1970s, Leary created a new business, Media Services Inc., and began work as a political media consultant. While other PR operatives had contacts with the major newspapers and TV stations in the Twin Cities, Leary spent much of his time driving to almost every newspaper office and radio and television station in greater Minnesota, where he developed close friendships with local media leaders and schmoozed with barbers, coffee shop owners and farmers at grain elevators. As a result, he had information sources and credibility across the state.

After the 1978 election, Leary switched the focus of his company from political candidates and campaigns to consulting with corporations, business groups and trade associations. That provided a steadier income and more time with family. It also allowed him to use his experience and friendships with political insiders to become a political commentator.

In the early 1980s, he and a partner, lobbyist Wyman Spano, co-founded and co-published a popular newsletter, "Politics in Minnesota." They only printed a couple thousand copies each week, but it became a "must read" for politicians and party activists.

In 1985, the producers of "Almanac" recruited Leary and Spano to appear on their weekly political panel, a task they performed for 20 years.

"D.J. defined what the Almanac political panel would be, something that the producers who chose him to be part of the panel never expected," said original co-host Jan Ingrid Smaby. "D.J. brought not just his intellect, his 'history,' his insight and amazing wit but he brought his integrity."

Leary and Spano focused on political analysis and refused to spew party talking points. That was intentional, Spano said. "We were more interesting when we disagreed with the party."

Before he retired from his consulting business at the end of 2004, Leary listed more than 30 businesses and trade association as clients, ranging from Archer Daniels Midland and the Dayton Hudson Corporation to the Minnesota Zoo and Canterbury Downs. He was a member of more than 10 professional associations including the Public Relations Society of America, Society of Professional Journalists, American Academy of Political Science and the Minnesota Governmental Relations Council.

And he served on dozens of nonprofit and charitable boards. His favorite was the Minnesota State Fair board, where he served for 20 years until retiring in January. The Fair board "was the one that captured my heart, my soul and my love." He and his wife, Linda Wilson, attended the Fair every day of his term.

Jerry Hammer, the Fair's general manager, said Leary's greatest legacy on the board was to persuade fellow board members and state officials to borrow money by issuing bonds to finance the construction and renovation of the grandstand, the International Bazaar, the West End Market and other historic facilities on the grounds.

"He was a smart guy who related to everybody easily," Hammer said.

Linda Wilson said Leary was "the kindest, most generous and thoughtful person I ever knew. We had a joyous marriage, and he was my best friend, my whole life."

In addition to his wife, Leary is survived by his sons Bryan of Minneapolis and Tim of St. Paul, daughters Kathryn Otto of St. Paul and Ann Skenzich of St. Paul, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of Leary's life is pending.