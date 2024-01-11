Obi Toppin sets up the nice finish

Four of the top five teams in the country have now lost in the last two days.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his exit interview series with the quarterbacks, a position that ended a lot like it did in 2022.
Amari Cooper racked up 265 yards and had two touchdowns the last time the Browns played the Texans.
Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Charles McDonald is joined by host of the Bootleg Football podcast Brett Kollmann to talk through every head coach opening around the NFL and determine the best fit for each one. The duo start things off as always with some of the funniest stories from the weekend, including Arthur Smith's meltdown over the final play of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins finishing the season with only one win against a winning team (and a preview of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend), the Jacksonville Jaguar's epic choke job and the Carolina Panthers scoring zero points in the final two weeks of the season. Charles and Brett use the Panthers as a jumping off point to discuss each and every head coach opening around the NFL as they play matchmaker and find the ideal head coach to fill each opening. The hosts discuss the Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (for Mike Vrabel specifically), Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.
Haas was last in the constructor's standings in 2023 for the second time in the past three seasons.
Martindale spent two years as the Giants' defensive coordinator.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to react to the biggest news to come out of the infamous Black Monday coaching changes as Jori and Charles give their insider analysis on what's going on behind the scenes. The trio start with the most surprising story: Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The hosts discuss what went wrong in Nashville and Vrabel's future, which leads to a conversation around Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Later, the hosts move on to the rest of the big coaching changes, including Arthur Smith parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders firing Ron Rivera, as they discuss what the future of those organizations could look like. Fitz, Charles and Jori finish off the show with the coordinator changes by the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and whether a coordinator change is enough change for those franchises.
The Bulldogs dominated Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
Cunningham reportedly avoided sustaining a serious knee injury.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Hail to the victors! The Wolverines are national champs.
Just nine games in, Ja Morant's season is over.
Today's edition includes an NFL playoff preview, the Dodgers' offseason of spending, the top 13 highlights of the weekend, and more.
The 49ers and Ravens enter the postseason as the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
Allen apologized and told reporters that his players decided on the garbage-tie score after he told them to take a knee.
Week 18 will be as chaotic as ever for fantasy — maybe even more so. Luckily, Dalton Del Don has a group of players who look like safe starts this week.
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.