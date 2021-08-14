Obi Toppin scores 31 points as Knicks fall to Pistons in Summer League action

Obi Toppin two-handed dunk summer league close shot

The Knicks fell to the Detroit Pistons 93-87 on Friday night in Summer League action.

Here are a few notes from the game…

- Obi Toppin was an offensive force for the Knicks, scoring 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting. He also stepped out beyond the three-point line and shot 2-of-5 from distance. He also added nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a very strong overall night.



- The starting backcourt duo of Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley each had 15 points. Quickley shot just 4-of-18 from the floor, but he worked the two-man game well with Toppin and ended up with nine assists on the night. Grimes was a crisp 6-of-10 from the floor, and 3-of-6 from three-point range.

- Coming off a really strong game his last time out against the Lakers, Miles McBride struggled on Friday, shooting just 2-of-14 from the floor. He also picked up six personal fouls and was -8 on the night.

- No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham scored 24 points for the Pistons with seven rebounds and three assists. He was a game-high +23 on the night.

Highlights