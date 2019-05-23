Oberg Ahead, Titanic Injury Hits Rockies Pen

The Rockies plated nine runs and cruised to a lopsided victory over the Pirates on Wednesday night, but the next time they encounter a save situation, it won’t be Wade Davis who gets the call. The 33-year-old veteran stopper was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain on Wednesday. It’s the first time the durable righty has been sidelined due to injury since the 2016 campaign when he was with Kansas City. While Davis’ injury is not considered severe, the club hasn’t released an official timetable for his return. However, he’s expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the month. It's unclear when or how Davis -- who has converted seven saves and owns a sparkling 2.45 ERA with an 18/10 K/BB ratio across 17 appearances this season -- suffered the injury, but he hasn't pitched since May 14. Meanwhile, Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters that Scott Oberg will serve as the primary closer in his absence. The 29-year-old righty owns a 1.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 13/11 K/BB ratio across 20 1/3 innings of work this season. His omnipresent control issues amplify the risk in his profile, but he certainly possesses enough raw talent to excel in the role temporarily. Fantasy owners desperately trolling the waiver wire for every single save, especially those in deeper formats, should strongly consider scooping him up out of the free agent pool. Barring a setback with Davis’ recovery, he doesn’t profile as a long-term source of saves, but he certainly merits a speculative pickup in all fantasy formats.

Gleyber Goes Deep Twice in Baltimore

Yep, he did it again. If Jaime Lannister gained notoriety as the infamous “Kingslayer” then it might be time to start referring to Yankees’ shortstop Gleyber Torres as “Birdslayer.” The 22-year-old slugger launched a pair of homers, his fourth multi-homer effort against the franchise this season, to propel the Pinstripes’ to a 7-5 victory over the Orioles on Wednesday night. The sheer volume of over-the-fence damage -- 10 of his 12 round-trippers this season -- he’s inflicted against the Baltimore pitching staff is becoming a bit surreal. Rather than delve into the more hyperbolic aspects of his dominance, the raw numbers alone provide adequate historical context. According to MLB.com, Torres is “the fourth player in Major League history to have four multi-homer games against the same team in the same season -- and the first in more than 60 years.” Per STATS, “Torres is the first player in MLB history to have 10 of his first 12 homers in a season come against the same teams.” Death, taxes and Torres going deep against the Orioles. Those are the only certainties in life these days. The sophomore sensation owns a sparkling .302 batting average with 12 homers, 26 RBI and 28 runs scored in 46 games and is already halfway to eclipsing the 24 bombs he hit last year in 123 games as a rookie.

Waiting Game in Oakland

The Athletics are taking a cautionary approach with Khris Davis, who is dealing with lingering hip and oblique issues. According to reports, the 31-year-old designated hitter is now expected to avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list. He was removed from Tuesday night's game against the Indians after one at-bat and was also held out of the lineup for the series finale on Wednesday. He will have an off-day to recover before Oakland kicks off a three-game weekend series against the division-rival Mariners on Friday. The A's want to see if two days off will help Davis overcome the lingering hip and oblique issue. The club has yet to release the results of the MRI that the veteran slugger underwent on Wednesday morning, but it’s clear that Davis has been experiencing varying levels of discomfort in his left side dating back to the first week of May. There will likely be more information coming out of the Bay Area later this week, so fantasy owners should continue to monitor the situation closely.

AL Quick Hits: Andrelton Simmons will not need to undergo surgery on his left ankle. … Jose Altuve (hamstring) took batting practice on Wednesday and is nearing a rehab assignment. … J.D. Martinez is dealing with a sore back on top of the illness that has kept him out of the lineup. … Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Giancarlo Stanton (calf) will be shut down for 7-10 days and that Luis Severino (shoulder) is likely to start throwing soon. … Elvis Andrus (hamstring) remains on track to be activated off the injured list on Saturday. … Omar Narvaez is day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rangers with a deep knee contusion. … Matt Duffy aggravated his hamstring injury during Wednesday's rehab game with Triple-A Durham. … Rangers placed Willie Calhoun on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain and recalled Delino DeShields from Triple-A Nashville. … Wednesday's game between the Angels and Twins was postponed due to inclement weather. … Shohei Ohtani (finger) is not expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins. … Eloy Jimenez launched a pair of solo homers in the White Sox’ blowout win over the Astros. … Gerrit Cole was tagged for six runs in five-plus innings in the Astros’ loss. … Frankie Montas spun six scoreless frames in the Athletics’ win over the Athletics … Francisco Lindor reached base four times in a losing effort. … Michael Chavis clubbed a go-ahead solo homer to power the Red Sox to a win over the Blue Jays in extra-innings. … Mookie Betts went 1-for-3 with a home run, three walks and a stolen base in that victory. … Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-6 with a solo shot in the loss. … Gary Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Yankees’ win over the Orioles. … Shawn Kelley worked a scoreless inning to record his fourth save in the Rangers’ win over the Mariners. … Hunter Pence socked his 10th long ball of the year in that contest. … Kevin Kiermaier launched a three-run dinger to lead the Rays to a win over the Dodgers. … Indians designated Carlos Gonzalez for assignment.

NL Quick Hits: Christian Yelich (back) was held out of the Brewers' lineup again on Wednesday against the Reds. … Yasiel Puig (shoulder) remains out of the Reds' lineup. … Wilmer Flores was diagnosed with a fractured right foot. … Padres manager Andy Green told reporters that Fernando Tatis Jr. (hamstring) is unlikely to play in their upcoming road trip. … An MRI revealed inflammation in Brandon Nimmo's neck on Wednesday. … Robinson Cano left Wednesday's game against the Nationals with left quad tightness. … Pedro Strop (hamstring) was able to complete another 25-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday. … Vince Velasquez (forearm) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday. … Kenta Maeda (thigh) will start on Sunday against the Pirates. … Michael Conforto (concussion) has resumed baseball activities … Ryan Braun was held out of the Brewers' starting lineup on Wednesday due to knee discomfort. … Javier Baez (heel) went 1-for-3 with his 12th round-tripper of the year in his return to the Cubs’ lineup against the Phillies. … Max Fried notched his National League-leading seventh win in the Braves’ triumph over the Giants. … Freddie Freeman went 3-for-4 with a homer and a walk in that contest. … Austin Riley hit a three-run homer -- his fourth of the season -- in that win as well. … Kirby Yates fired a scoreless inning to record his major league-leading 20th save in the Padres’ win over the Diamondbacks. … Eric Lauer whiffed seven batters over seven innings of one-run ball in that win. … Josh Hader recorded a five-out save, his 12th of the year, in the Padres’ win over the Reds. … Keston Hiura, Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal went deep in that victory. … Luis Castillo was shelled for four runs over 2 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Brewers. … Brendan Rodgers went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Rockies’ win over the Pirates. … Josh Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Pirates’ losing effort. … Jacob deGrom struck out eight batters over six frames in a no-decision against the Nationals. … Max Scherzer struck out nine batters over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Mets. … Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-8 with a home run and five RBI to help the Cardinals salvage a split of a doubleheader against the Royals. … Max Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Dodgers’ loss to the Rays.