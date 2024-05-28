Obenrader leads Panthers to win over Maplewood

May 28—Saegertown defeated Maplewood 10-0 to become the District 10 Class 2A champions at Allegheny College on Monday. The Panthers offense scored six runs in the last two innings to complete the mercy rule victory. Mikaila Obenrader shut out the Tigers on the mound and also hit a three-run homer.

The Panthers played complimentary defense behind their starting pitcher, committing no errors. Obenrader pitched all five innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine with no walks. Even with Obenrader's strong outing, Saegertown piled on the runs on the way to a team win.

"Today was a total-team win," said Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes. "Our motto is to score early and often and we did that today."

The Saegertown offense was led by Obenrader and Maddy Pratt. Obenrader went 4-for-4 at the plate, driving in five runs. Obenrader hit two doubles to go along with her three-run shot. Pratt went 2-for-3 at the plate, batting in two runs.

The Panthers limited mistakes on the base paths as well, allowing them to keep the pace of the game in their hands. Despite that carefulness, the aggressiveness was evident, as Saegertown always looked for that extra base throughout the game, forcing Maplewood to commit six errors.

"It's huge to win a championship," said Bowes. "It's no secret that we have a small team here and I always tell them we're small but we're mighty. We continue to peak at the right time in the season, I think more than anyone can ask for."

Obenrader stepped up in this game, leading the team on both sides of the ball, and that leadership is noticed by the rest of the team.

"She is such a contagious player," said Bowes. "Her ability to step up in situations that are high pressure is unmatched. It's a fire-starter for our team and it's really great to have her and her momentum in these high pressure situations."

Saegertown has reached the goal of a district championship, but the Panthers are looking toward their next goal at the state tournament.

"I'm hoping that we get even better," said Obenrader. "Especially now that we have a week to practice and work out some things. We did really good today, but there's always a couple of little things to work on, but I'm excited to get back to states."

Saegertown will play the second seed from District 9 in the first round of states, starting June 3.

For Maplewood, this game was a disappointing end to a good season. But, there is always a sliver lining, even after a loss.

"To end up here in this championship game was something that exceeded expectations," said Maplewood head coach Jeremy Post. "Would've been great if we won, but we're proud of how the team battled."

Sheila Despenses and Brianna Kope led the Maplewood offense. Despenses went 1-for-2 at the plate, with Kope also going 1-for-2. Kope hit the team's only extra base hit on a hard-hit double.

"We just couldn't stack the hits when we needed them," said Post. "We had runners in scoring position a few times and just couldn't get it done."

Rhinn Post got the start for the Tigers, pitching four innings while striking out seven and walking three. Post allowed seven hits and two earned runs.

"This group is special," said Post. "The whole group is really something. They never quit, they just keep battling and they keep pushing. It's who they are and I would love to take credit for it but I can't. It's just them being who they are."

Maplewood ends its season with a 9-9 record.

------

Maplewood (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Niedbala 2-0-0-0, Somerville 2-0-0-0, despenses 2-0-1-0, Lane 1-0-0-0, Whitman 2-0-0-0, Banik 2-0-0-0, Shoemaker 2-0-0-0, Kope 2-0-1-0, Post 2-0-0-0. Totals 17-0-2-0.

Saegertown (10)

(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 3-2-1-0, Mook 2-4-0-0, Obenrader 4-4-4-5, Pratt 3-0-2-2, Triola 2-0-0-1, Paris 2-0-0-0, McGill 2-0-0-1, Halsey 3-0-0-0, Brauen 3-0-0-0. Totals 24-10-7-9.

Maplewood 000 00x x — 0 2 6

Saegertown 202 33x x — 10 7 0

BATTING

2B: MW — Kope; S — Obenrader 2.

HR: S — Obenrader.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) MW — Post LP 4.2-7-10-2-7-3; S — Obenrader WP 5-2-0-0-9-0.

