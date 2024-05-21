OBCA All-Star by Class teams loaded with local talent

May 21—A total of 16 local players were named to Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All Stars by Class.

Three Latta High School players — Hunter Price, Landon Wolfe and Holden Lee — were included on the Class 2A East All-Stars list. They will be joined by the Coalgate combo of Dalton O'Dell and Cade Cometti.

Latta advanced to the Class 2A State tournament and finished with a 23-9 record. Coalgate, under head coach David Cagle, finished 22-5 after suffering regional tournament losses to Central Sallisaw and No. 7 Calera.

Other members of the 2A East squad include Tucker Wooten of Wister, Landon Donaho of Wister, Riley Crane of Wister, Briggs Roe of Morrison, Kasey Rupp of Morrison, Kale McCosar of Morrison, Kayde Massey of Meeker, Braden Blake of Howe, Jace Jackson of Warner, Connor Walters of Central Sallisaw, Cade Tucker of Central Sallisaw, Luas King of Haskell, Dylan Ozinga of Haskell, Owen Mooney of Mounds, the Dale trio of Dayton Forsythe, Cade Dickinson and Ethan Douglas, Maddox Edwards of Oktaha and Kale Testerrman of Oktaha.

Five area players were chosen for the OBCA's Class A East All-Star squad. They include the Allen trio of Jagger Caldwell, Garrett Nix and Emmett Koonce and the Stonewall pair of Tyler Larsh and Garrett Gambrell.

Other Class A East All-Stars include Harley Warnke and Jaxon Woods of Hominy; Kenneth Robertson and Isaac Drake of Weleetka; Rabbit Holly of Red Oak; Hunter McGee of Gore; Bryson Kelley and Cole Gregory of Drumright; Beau Burch of Ripley; Keegan Robertson and Logan Smith of Rattan; Casyn Dalton, Trent Thompson and Brandon Cervantes of Liberty; Pete Goodson and Tagen Simon of Tushka; Tyler Burdick and Jess Smith of Depew; Carson Culbreath of Caddo; Blake Tuck and Deacon McKeever of Wright City and Zack Mullen and Christian Cargola of Dewar.

Eight local players landed on the OBCA's Class B East All-Stars team. They included the Asher trio of Conner Thompson, Jordyn Litson and Brogan Culwell; the Tupelo trifecta of Colton Bourland, Taecyn Meek and Davin Weller; and Kaden Darnell and Caden Graves of Roff.

Two more players selected

for 2024 OK State Games

Latta sophomore Landon Fortner and Coalgate junior Brody McCollum were selected to play in the 2024 Oklahoma State Games, scheduled for June 24-25 at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid. Fortner and McCollum are part of the Southeast squad.

Other members of the Southeast team include Jeret House of Silo, Zack Brame of Antlers, James Childers of Rattan, Rayner Beene of Wright City, Jackson Harris of Dale, Logan Bumgarner of Calera, Zane Sander of Silo; Dartyn Meeks of Wister, Kase Lindley of Wright City, Tristan Gibson of Tushka, Walt Kerr of Tushka and Kooper Johnson of Antlers.

The Southeast team will take on the Southwest team at 11:30 a.m. June 24 and then face the OKC Oklahoma State Games squad at 9:30 a.m. and the Northwest team at noon in a June 25 doubleheader.