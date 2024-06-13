Obano gets four-game ban after red card in final

Bath prop Beno Obano has been given a four-match ban after being sent off during Saturday's Premiership final defeat by Northampton Saints.

Obano was shown a red card in the 21st minute of the match for a dangerous tackle on Northampton number eight Juarno Augustus.

He admitted an act of foul play during a disciplinary hearing but disputed that it reached the threshold for a red card. However, the panel upheld the charge.

The 29-year-old England international can reduce the ban to three matches, which will be at the start of next season, if he undertakes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

Bath played an hour of the final with 14 men and gave themselves a chance of victory after coming from behind to take a 21-18 lead, before Alex Mitchell scored the winning try for Saints.