Obama: Willie Mays was ‘inspiration to an entire generation’

Former President Obama honored the life of legendary baseball star Willie Mays, who died Tuesday afternoon at the age of 93.

“Willie Mays wasn’t just a singular athlete, blessed with an unmatched combination of grace, skill and power,” Obama wrote in a statement posted Tuesday evening on social media platform X. “He was also a wonderfully warm and generous person – and an inspiration to an entire generation.”

“I’m lucky to have spent time with him over the years, and Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to his family,” he added.

Obama gave Mays a presidential medal of freedom in 2015 during his time in the White House.

“A few years ago, Willie rode with me on Air Force One. I told him then what I’ll tell all of you now. It’s because of giants like Willie that someone like me could even think about running for president,” Obama said during the 2015 ceremony.

Mays started playing for the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League in 1948 when he was 16 before being picked up by the New York Giants in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army for most of 1952 and all of 1953 before returning to the major leagues in 1954.

The Hall of Famer played for the Giants for 21 seasons and was a 24-time All-Star, hitting 660 career home runs and ending his career with a .301 lifetime batting average. He wrapped up his major league career with the New York Mets in the 1972 and 1973 seasons.

Mays died Tuesday afternoon, just days before he and the Negro Leagues were scheduled to be honored during a game between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field in Alabama.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said the game will still honor Mays.

“Thursday’s game at historic Rickwood Field was designed to be a celebration of Willie Mays and his peers,” he said in a statement.

“With sadness in our hearts, it will now also serve as a national remembrance of an American who will forever remain on the short list of the most impactful individuals our great game has ever known,” Manfred added.

