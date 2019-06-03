Obama Asking Drake to "Behave Himself" Before the NBA Finals Is a Prime Presidential Request

If Barack Obama asks you to do something, you do it. Well, unless your name is Drake and you're cheering for the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Throughout the entire NBA postseason, the Canadian rapper has been anything but reserved - he's loud, he's trolling opposing team players, and he's getting way too close to the court during these crucial moments. So when Barack Obama and Drake greeted each other with hugs and daps ahead of the second game of the Toronto Raptors versus Golden State Warriors series, Barack had a hilarious request: for Drake to "behave himself."

A video captured Barack and Drake saying hello to each other on Sunday night, and we have to say, kindly asking Drake to not be so disruptive is prime (former) presidential behavior. Thanks, Barack, we were all thinking it! (Alexa, play "Worst Behavior" by Drake.)

The former POTUS entered the arena with Raptors President Masai Ujiri and sat with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during the game. He might not be in office anymore, but Barack can't resist attending an intense basketball game. Check out the standing ovation he got in Toronto and more photos from Barack's night at the NBA Finals game ahead.

