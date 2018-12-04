Obaika Racing to compete fulltime in NASCAR Cup Series in 2019

The team made their official announcement Monday night and are planning on trying to qualify for their first start in the Daytona 500.

“Tanner is a very intelligent and motivated young man, and I am very excited to what he can accomplish during his rookie season,” said team owner, Victor Obaika.

“The Obaika Racing team is working hard through the winter to put fast cars on track next year, and I have every confidence that Tanner is going to work hard to improve every race and get the most out of our equipment. 2019 is going to be a great year for this team.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Berryhill made his Cup Series debut in 2018 with Obaika Racing, competing in the final two races of the season at ISM Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has made 40 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in previous years.

“I am very thankful for the opportunities that Victor Obaika, the whole race team, and our partners are giving me, and I’m looking forward to making the most of it” said Berryhill.

“It’s a dream come true to be racing full-time again, and I’m excited to see this program continue to grow. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, and I’ll see you in Daytona!”

Obaika Racing has made 78 starts in the Xfinity Series between 2015-2017 with Peyton Sellers making the most starts among the team’s list of 18 different drivers.

David Starr made the only other start for the team in the Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this year.