Oatly trademark lawsuit against rival PureOaty thrown out after judge says the smaller brand's carton and name were not too similar to Oatly's

Kevin Shalvey
·3 min read
A woman in a yellow sweater holds a half-dozen blue-and-white Oatly cartons
Oatly brought the case against Glebe Farm Foods, which makes PureOaty. Oatly

  • Oatly loses trademark lawsuit against PureOaty, made by Glebe Farm Food in the UK.

  • PureOaty had no intention "to take advantage of the distinctive character" of Oatly, a judge said.

  • "[S]maller independent companies CAN fight back and win," said Philip Rayner, of Glebe Farm Foods.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A judge has thrown out a trademark case Oatly had brought against the maker of PureOaty, a similar milk alternative made in the UK.

"It is enormously gratifying that the judge has ruled in our favor, and to see that smaller independent companies CAN fight back and win," said Philip Rayner, owner of Glebe Farm Foods, which makes the UK oat milk.

Oatly brought the case against Glebe, saying the branding on PureOaty's cartons was likely to cause customer confusion. The cartons looked too similar, and the names were too close to each other, Oatly said.

Erica Wigge, Oatly's EMEA PR manager, said the milk maker didn't see the ruling as a win for a smaller competitor.

"For us, this case has always been about protecting our trademark and how the single letter Y creates too much of a similarity between OATY and OATLY," Wigge told Insider via email on Friday. "If we were to let one company pass because they, like Glebe Farm, seem to be one of the good guys, that might leave the door open for the bad ones."

A jar of PureOaty held next to a carton of the same milk substitute
PureOaty. Glebe Farm Foods

The case paperwork included details about the naming of PureOaty, including internal emails showing a step-by-step process the company took in creating the name. Staffers had suggested a few variations, including "PurOaty" and "PureOat," according to Thursday's dismissal filing.

In one internal email, Rayner wrote of the product: "Is there a more sophisticated blue - dark sky blue or duck egg? Or the Oatly one uses a speckled color to give the illusion of a rustic rough cardboard effect."

Nicholas Caddick, deputy high court judge, wrote in his dismissal that the mention of Oatly during those discussions didn't amount to trademark infringement.

"Ultimately, it is in my judgment significant that the defendant's documents, despite mentioning Oatly, show no suggestion of a wish or intention to get close to let alone to take advantage of the distinctive character or repute of the Oatly marks or brand," Caddick wrote.

Oatly's Wigge said the company doesn't plan to appeal the judge's decision, saying Oatly wished Glebe Farm "total success in their plant-based journey moving forward."

"Truth is, we love all oat drink companies and never brought this case to damage Glebe Farm," Wigge said. "In fact, we want them to thrive and help bring products into the world that are good for the planet. We just think they should do so in their own unique voice, just like we do. "

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Woman sues McDonald's after complaining that a cheeseburger advert was so irresistible it caused her to break her fast during Lent

    Ksenia Ovchinnikova said she was trying to abstain from eating meat when she spotted a McDonald's burger ad, which made her give in to temptation.

  • Working from home 'has helped me make my career'

    Young workers reflect on Rishi Sunak's comments they could forge stronger contacts in the office.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Walmart gives warehouse workers bonuses and pay raises to keep them from quitting

    Ahead of the company's peak holiday shopping season, the biggest employer in the US is trying to incentivize its workers with extra money.

  • Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit filed against her by her mother

    Sofia Urbieta Laine sued Vanessa Bryant, alleging she was due back pay as a nanny and that Kobe Bryant had promised to support her financially.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million on a $40,000 Salary

    You might think amassing a multimillion-dollar portfolio on a modest salary of $40,000 requires winning the lottery. Adam is 24 years old and a recent graduate who just landed his first "real" job that pays $40,000 per year, offers free health insurance, and a 401(k) match of $0.50 per dollar up to 6% of his salary. Keeping his expenses low will allow Adam to save a good chunk of his income and maximize his retirement benefits.

  • Teachers union files suit against mother who repeatedly requested information about curriculum

    A teachers union filed suit against a Rhode Island mother in an effort to block compliance with her repeated public information requests about whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism.

  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SUPN ) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It...

  • Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges in criminal complaint case

    The Albany County sheriff said Saturday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if law enforcement find evidence for a criminal complaint filed by an aide who accused the governor of groping her, AP reports.State of play: Sheriff Craig Apple said his office would conduct a "very comprehensive" investigation along with the Albany County district attorney's office.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe did not p

  • About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • Disney Lawyer Daniel Petrocelli Calls ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit an ‘Orchestrated PR Campaign’

    The temperature in the legal battle between Disney and Scarlett Johansson over her compensation for “Black Widow” has not cooled in the week since Johansson’s lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Longtime Disney attorney Daniel Petrocelli told Variety that the demands in Johansson’s litigation are far out of the bounds of the actor’s […]

  • OCGN BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OCGN

    NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 17, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Ocugen securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT

  • Big Tech's Q2 Results Are Poking The Regulatory Bear

    Last week, three tech giants, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Google's parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported they earned combined profits that exceed $50 billion during the second quarter. The April-June results reflect Big Tech's unparalleled influence and success but more importantly, these figures show just how much these companies reshaped the way we live. Therefore, the concern of them becoming powerful beyond measure is more than valid and they have been poking the ey

  • Apple wins court ruling throwing out $308.5 million patent verdict

    Apple Inc persuaded a federal judge to throw out a $308.5 million jury verdict it lost to a privately-held licensing firm for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) intentionally delayed filing its application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, hoping to obtain a larger payout. "This court takes very seriously the prospect of disturbing the unanimous verdict of a duly empaneled jury," but PMC's "deliberate strategy of delay" was a "conscious and egregious misuse of the statutory patent system," Gilstrap wrote.

  • Texas Freight Forwarder Files Bankruptcy

    Trucking, logistics, and airfreight companies are collectively owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after a Texas freight forwarder filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week. Atlantic Worldwide Shipping LLC of Houston filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday. In its filing, the freight forwarder lists its assets as between $100,000 and $500,000 and its liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million. The company states that it has up to

  • Colorado mine owner seeks US compensation over 2015 spill

    The owner of an inactive southwestern Colorado mine that was the source of a disastrous 2015 spill that fouled rivers in three Western states has sued the U.S. government, seeking nearly $3.8 million in compensation for using his land in its cleanup. Todd Hennis claims the Environmental Protection Agency has occupied part of his property near the Gold King Mine but hasn't compensated him for doing so since the August 2015 spill, The Durango Herald reported. In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Hennis argued that the EPA's actions have violated his Fifth Amendment rights to just compensation for public use of private property.

  • Amid lawsuit, China's Tencent to review kids' use of WeChat

    China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent, said it would review whether it adequately limits children’s access to live streaming and other features after the government expanded a regulatory crackdown on tech industries by initiating a lawsuit against the company for failing to do enough to protect young users. The online gaming industry was shaken this week when an official newspaper criticized their offerings as “spiritual opium” and cited examples of students playing Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game for hours. The lawsuit filed Friday by Beijing prosecutors against a Tencent subsidiary complains the company infringes the “legitimate rights and interests of minors” but didn’t explain how.

  • China's antitrust regulator to fine Meituan about $1 billion -WSJ

    Meituan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China in recent months has rolled out sweeping rules to crack down on the tech and private tutoring sectors. The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) launched an antitrust probe into Meituan in April, focussing on a practice whereby a company forces vendors to use its platform exclusively.

  • Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Iterum Therapeutics plc Class Action Lawsuit - ITRM

    SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Iterum class action lawsuit charges Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of Iterum securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”). The Iterum class action lawsuit was commenced on August 5, 2021 in the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Klein v. Iterum Therapeutics plc, No. 21-