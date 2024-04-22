‘Oat Milkers’ split series with Isotopes following 5-2 win to close homestand

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This season the MiLB partnered with Oatly, a plant-based company that uses oats as a substitute for dairy.

Originating in Molmö, Sweden, each minor league team will swap out their jerseys to represent the brand as the Oat Milkers during one of their regular-season games.

During Sunday’s game in game six against the Albuquerque Isotopes, it was the Chihuahuas’ turn.

The Molmö Oat Milkers split the series with the Isotopes following the victory, 5-3.

Clay Dungan led the offense going 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and two RBI’s. The shortstop now leads the league with the most runs brought in at 25.

With this win, El Paso split the six-game series, finishing the homestand 3-3 against Albuquerque.

El Paso now prepares to hit the road for its next series against the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday.

