Who are the Oat Milkers? A new baseball team is playing at Bradenton’s LECOM Park

The newest Minor League Baseball team is coming to Bradenton on Saturday.

The Malmö Oat Milkers visit LECOM Park, though the players might be familiar. The Bradenton Marauders are playing as the Oat Milkers for one game.

Oatly, a plant-based milk alternative brand, has a multi-year partnership with MiLB and each of the 120 minor league teams will play as the Oat Milkers for one game.

Oatly is based in Malmö, Sweden. Malmö is a coastal city in southern Sweden.

The Marauders will don Oat Milker uniforms to face the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday. They are the first Florida State League team to play as the Oat Milkers this season.

Fans can see a new first-pitch ritual, trivia and the chance to “sign a contract to be an Oat Milker for a day,” a press release said.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with gates opening one hour beforehand. Tickets are available online at BradentonMarauders.com.

The Oat Milkers are 26-24 in their inaugural season. To see the full schedule, visit milb.com/oatmilkers.