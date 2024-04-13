Oakville secures sweep behind different offensive outbursts

Apr. 12—BOX SCORE

At Legend's Field

Game 1

ACORNS 25, HAWKS 3 (4 inn.)

CC 000 3 — 3

Oakville (12)67 X — 25

OAK Pitching — Kluth 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Bird 0.1 0 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Wilbur 0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Rodas 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Bird 2-3, 5 RBI; Wilbur 3-4, 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI; Rodas 3-5, 2B, RBI; Charles 2-3, RBI, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 SB

Game 2

ACORNS 12, HAWKS 8 (4 inn.)

CC 071 0 — 8

Oakville 147 X — 12

OAK Pitching — Charles 1.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 SO; Rodas 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO. Highlights — Rodas 2-2, 2B, RBI, R, 2 SB; Burnett 1-1, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Kluth 1-1, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, 2 SB

Ignited by 19 hits in the opener and a boatload of stolen bases in the nightcap, the Acorns ran Concordia Christian Academy off the field with a pair of four-inning verdicts — 25-3 and 12-8 — on Friday night at Legend's Field.

A 12-run outburst in the bottom of the first allowed Oakville (4-3) to put the game away early, then it tacked on six runs in the second and seven more in the third. The Hawks avoided the shutout with three in the fourth, but it was a case of too little, too late.

Isaiah Bird drove in five for the Acorns in Game 1 while Gio Rodas and Jeremy Wilbur each knocked in three hits with a double. Four different hitters in the lineup drove in three runs and Nate Kluth fired seven strikeouts in three innings to earn the win on the mound.

Despite five errors in Game 2, Oakville kept the bats alive and rallied down 8-5 with a seven-run onslaught in the bottom of the third to ink the sweep. It recorded 16 stolen bases with seven players notching two.

Koner Burnett drove in three runs and Dre Kluth knocked in two. Rodas was the lone hitter for the Acorns, who will face Taholah on Monday at home, that registered two hits in the nightcap.