Oakville blasts by Taholah for third consecutive win

Apr. 15—Box Score

At Oakville

ACORNS 24, CHITWHINS 1 (5 inn.)

Taholah 000 10 — 1

Oakville 994 2X — 24

OAK Pitching — Burnett 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K; D. Kluth 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K Highlights — D. Rodas 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 5 R; G. Rodas 3-4, 3 RBI, BB, 3 R; Cantrell 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI; N. Kluth 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R

The Oakville baseball team came away with its third-straight win on Monday, as the Acorns pummeled Taholah 24-1 in five innings.

Oakville (5-3, 1-0 1A Coastal) scored nine in both the first and second innings to quickly break the game open, and the Acorns added four in the third and two in the fourth.

The Rodas brothers, Daniel and Gio, combined for seven hits, eight runs, and six runs batted in, while Nate Kluth drove in a pair while going 2 for 3 at the plate.

Koner Burnett struck out 10 Chitwhins in four innings on the mound, and Dre Kluth struck out to in a scoreless top of the fifth.

The Acorns are back in action on Thursday, when they'll head to Elma to face Mary M. Knight.