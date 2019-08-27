Oakley just released a new collection of sunglasses in your favorite NFL team colors

Sunglasses brand Oakley and the NFL have teamed up to bring fans a new collection of sunglasses ahead of the first official game of the season. After making Patrick Mahomes the first NFL player to sign an endorsement deal with the sports equipment company, Oakley is making it easier than ever to support your favorite team while simultaneously protecting your eyes.

Read on to see what your squad's pair looks like and snag them ahead of Week 1. While we're only highlighting some teams, our Yahoo Fanatics shop has the entire collection for your choosing.

Priced at $176, the Holbrook is manufactured with O-Matter stress-resistant frame material, making them both lightweight and durable for all-day comfort and protection. Prizm lenses enhance color, contrast and detail for an optimized experience.

For those looking for a more sporty feel, consider the Flak 2.0 sunglasses, which offers enhanced lens coverage and specialized lens curvature for protection against sun, wind and impact. At $196, they’re worth the investment.

For women looking for the perfect pair of eyewear as well, Oakley released the Low Key design in seven team colors. In addition to the benefits the previous two models offer, enjoy 100% UV protection and comfortable Unobtainium nose pads which ensure the frame doesn't slip off your face.

