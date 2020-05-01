A federal judge Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against the Raiders filed in 2018 by the city of Oakland, California, tied to the team's relocation to Las Vegas.

Oakland filed the federal antitrust and breach of contract lawsuit against the Raiders, the NFL and the league's other 31 team owners. It sought to recover financial losses the city would incur by the Raiders vacating the city and the Oakland Alameda Stadium for the under-construction Allegiant Stadium for the 2020 NFL season.

Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of the Northern District of California threw out the case, saying none of the city's damages are eligible for compensation under the Clayton Act, which provides recovery of injury to business or property.

Oakland's lawsuit vs. Raiders, NFL over Las Vegas move is dismissed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area