Oakland’s upset win over Kentucky helped Wisconsin’s Final Four path

No. 14-seed Oakland’s 80-76 upset win over No. 3-seed Kentucky electrified the nation on Thursday night.

5th-year senior Jack Gohlke became an overnight sensation, scoring 32 points on 10/20 shooting, 10/20 from three-point range and 2/3 from the free throw line.

The loss is yet another disappointment for John Calipari’s program. The Wildcats’ Sweet Sixteen drought extended to five years, as the program has now won only one NCAA Tournament game in that time.

The story of the night was Gohlke and the fun of a classic March Madness upset. But one sub-plot: Wisconsin’s potential Final Four path just got a bit easier.

The Badgers start play Friday night against No. 12-seed James Madison. The winner advances to play the winner of No. 4-seed Duke and No. 13-seed Vermont. The potential Sweet Sixteen opponent, in all likelihood, would be No. 1-seed Houston.

That brings us to the other side of the South Region, where No. 2 Marquette is the highest-ranked team. The next-highest was Kentucky, who is now eliminated from the tournament.

This upset isn’t as impactful as a Houston loss would be. But with the No. 3 seed in the Badgers region is now eliminated, Greg Gard’s team now just has to navigate No. 12, No. 4, No. 2 and No. 1.

