Oakland sues Raiders, NFL over Vegas move

The city of Oakland, Calif., gave the Raiders a going-away present on Tuesday.

A federal lawsuit.

Oakland City Attorney Barbara J. Parker announced the suit, which alleges antitrust violations and breach of contract, and names the Raiders, the NFL and every other team in the league.

While the city does not demand that the Raiders be forced to remain in Oakland, the seven-count filing in district court does seek restitution in the form of lost revenue, remaining debt on renovations to the Oakland Coliseum, court costs and fees, plus punitive damages.

"The City will seek a resolution for the maximum amount of damages available," Parker said in a news release shortly before filing the lawsuit. "The lawsuit will not ask the court to prevent the Raiders' move to Las Vegas or keep the team in Oakland."

The Raiders received league approval to relocate to Las Vegas in March 2017. They are expected to begin playing in Las Vegas when a new stadium opens in 2020. The team still does not know where it will play in 2019.

One of the main cruxes of the city's argument is that the NFL's relocation policy is "skewed" in the favor of cities looking to get a team and biased against current host cities because each team shares a part of the moving team's relocation fee.

The suit also alleges the NFL uses its relocation policy to in essence strong-arm host cities into ponying up money for a new stadium, threatening to move a team out of that city should the funds not be raised.

"Threats of relocation are a central part of the NFL's practice of demanding public financing for new stadiums, which significantly increase team revenues and ticket prices," Parker said in the statement.

"Further, each time an NFL club moves, all NFL teams share in a 'relocation fee.' In the last several years, the NFL defendants have shared approximately $1.47 billion in these fees. The Raiders alone have agreed to pay over $370 million to the other NFL defendants for their 'yes' vote on the Raiders' move to Las Vegas."

The city is seeking a jury trial but makes no specific monetary demand other than amounts to be determined at trial.

