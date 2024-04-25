Oakland Roots sign former USMNT striker Dom Dwyer

(KRON) — The Oakland Roots on Thursday announced the signing of former United States Men’s National Team player Dom Dwyer. A veteran striker who played 10 seasons in Major League Soccer and won the MLS Cup with Sporting Kansas City, Dwyer is the biggest name player the East Bay club has signed by some distance.

A native of the UK, Dwyer began his career at the age of 10 when he signed with the Norwich City academy. Dwyer, 33, later attained U.S. citizenship and went on to earn four caps for the USMNT, all in 2017.

In his stint with the national team, Dwyer scored against Ghana in a friendly and against Panama in the Gold Cup, which the team won in 2017.

Three Bay Area high schools make US News’ top 10 in California

In his decade-long career in MLS, the well-traveled Dwyer played for Sporting KC, Orlando City SC, Toronto FC and most recently, Atlanta United. He scored over 60 goals in MLS with his most prolific season coming in 2014, when he netted 22 times in league play.

“Adding a player to the mix with the pedigree of Dom is going to be a huge boost to the team and the locker room,” said Roots Head Coach Noah Delgado. “He comes to Oakland with experience at some of the highest levels of the game and gives us another dangerous goal scoring threat.”

Signing with the Roots will be Dwyer’s second stint in the United Soccer League. He previously played on loan with Orlando in the USL in 2013 when he scored 15 goals in 13 matches.

Dwyer was formerly married to United States Women’s National Team striker Sydney Leroux. The couple had two children together prior to Leroux announcing on social media in 2021 that they were divorcing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.