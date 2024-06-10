Oakland Roots address racist social media harassment of a player

(KRON) – The Oakland Roots organization denounced the racism a player endured on social media after Sunday’s victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The soccer team took to its Instagram to defend midfielder and defender Baboucarr Njie.

Fans pack Raimondi Park for Oakland Ballers’ home opener

Following last night’s game, one of our players, Baboucarr Njie, received sickening abuse over social media by racist cowards. Oakland Roots and Soul stand by our players and everyone facing abuse and discrimination. Babou, we love you. Oakland loves you. Racism has no place in sports or society. The Oakland Roots

Njie is a Gambian professional footballer. He has since reposted the post on his Instagram story.

The Oakland Roots currently holds the ninth position in the west USL Championship standing with a record of 5 wins, 2 draws, 7 losses, and accumulated 17 points.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.