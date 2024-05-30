Oakland recognizes high school basketball state champions

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland City Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution that recognized The Town's two high school state championship teams.

"We are so excited!," Councilmember Treva Reid shouted. "We see you over there, ladies!"

The recognition was for the Oakland High School's girl's basketball team and the Oakland Technical High School boy's basketball team.

Both teams won titles in March.

Tech's Bulldogs won the 2024 California Interscholastic Federation State Division II for boys basketball, with a 79-55 win over Centennial High School in Bakersfield.

The Oakland High Wildcats girls team won the CIF State Division V, beating Montgomery High of San Diego.

"We want to commend you on just the stellar athleticism that you have shown in your field," Reid said. "Just the student athletes that you are with everything you have been contending with in school, and in academics."



The Oakland Tech Bulldogs had a conflict and couldn't attend in person.

But Oakland High's Wildcats were there to receive gifts from the Golden State Warriors and the new WNBA team, the Valkyries.