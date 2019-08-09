Oakland Raiders owner rips the A’s over their stadium situation

In an interview with The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis ripped the Oakland Athletics, calling them “pricks” and “f***ing dysfunctional” with respect to their stadium situation and how he believes they’ve treated the Raiders since the football team broke its lease and made plans to move to Las Vegas.

“Unfortunately, there’s a problem there. As far as the players and everybody, we love the A’s. We seriously do. But the front office has been real pricks. They’ve been really f****** around with us up there, taking advantage of the situation. Which, it is their right to do it, but it makes it hard. Again though, we love the players, we love the A’s.”

His beef is primarily about how the A’s, who now have greater control over the Coliseum than the Raiders do, have reduced the number of seats for football by adding theater boxes, lounge seats, and terrace tables, among other things.

The A’s, meanwhile, are trying to purchase an interest in the Coliseum site for development purposes and want to use the revenue from that site to help build a new ballpark at Howard Terminal near the Oakland waterfront. That has, as all things have with the A’s stadium situation, been somewhat difficult. Davis’ assessment of all that: “They’re f****** totally dysfunctional. It’s that f****** bad over there.”

Late last night Davis sorta kinda apologized, saying he stood by what he said but voiced regret with the salty way in which he put it.

No word on whether or not he reflected on the gobsmacking irony of anyone associated with the Oakland/Los Angeles/Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders ripping anyone for having a fluid stadium situation.