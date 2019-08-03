Gruden ready for Antonio Brown's return at Raiders camp: 'We'd like to get the party started'

Antonio Brown’s time at the Oakland Raiders’ training camp this summer has been limited.

Brown — who practiced with the Raiders for the first time on Tuesday after starting out camp on the non-football injury list — did not participate at all on Thursday or Friday due to an undisclosed injury. He had been seen on the sidelines with the team at other practices before he passed his physical this week, but was absent completely on both Thursday and Friday, too, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Though he’s not expected to miss much time, Raiders coach Jon Gruden wasn’t thrilled that his star wide receiver was missing time.

“I mean, I think we’re all disappointed,” Gruden said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “We think he’s disappointed. We’d like to get the party started. We’d like to get him out here. He’s a big part of this team.

“But in the time being, we’re going to continue to work hard and we’ve seen a development of some other receivers we’re excited about.”

The team hasn’t revealed what Brown’s injury actually is. However, according to Lindsay Jones of The Athletic, Brown shared a picture of his blistered feet in his Instagram story.

To expand here on AB, he posted a pic on his instagram story a couple of days ago of his blistered feet. There was hope he'd be back on the field, at least for limited work, after Raiders off-day on Weds, but it hasn't happened. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) August 2, 2019

Brown — who spent his first nine seasons in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers — likely could use the time this summer getting in sync with quarterback Derek Carr in Oakland.

Gruden is clearly ready to see the seven-time Pro Bowler in action. While the latest setback is likely disapointing, it does sound like Brown is getting closer to being fully healthy. And with their first game more than a month away, Brown has no reason to rush back into the action.

So until he gets his top target back, Gruden will just keep moving forward with the players he has available.

“I want the guy out here as soon as possible,” Gruden said, via the Chronicle. “I’d like him to never leave and stay in the huddle every play. But life goes on. You have to continue to work. Other guys have to take advantage of this opportunity, and so far they have.”

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up during an official team activity at their headquarters in Alameda, Calif. in May. (AP/Jeff Chiu)

