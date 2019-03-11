Oakland Raiders flip the script with Antonio Brown trade, but does it make sense? originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

In the end, the Oakland Raiders pulled a fast one with the acquisition of wide receiver Antonio Brown, a move that should serve as an example of how premature judgment of any situation can ultimately blow up in one's face.

The Raiders have reportedly secured a deal that will send Pittsburgh's disgruntled All-Pro wide receiver to Oakland for draft picks in the third and fifth rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft. The deal will become official Wednesday when the NFL's new calender year starts and free agency begins.

This deal comes months after the Raiders and first-year coach Jon Gruden were blasted by most of the football world for having traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft midway through last season .

The Raiders, 4-12 in 2018, are having the last laugh.

The net result of these move is that the Raiders have essentially traded Cooper, a third-round pick and a fifth-rounder for Brown and a first-round pick.

Let that sink in for a second. That's one heck of a deal.

Yes, the Raiders must pay Brown $31 million in guaranteed money over the next three years, but that's the cost of doing business and Cooper would have commanded a king's ransom when his rookie contracted ends following the 2019 season, anyway.

Often lost in examining NFL trades that involve expensive stars for draft picks is the combination of the pick acquired and the shedding of an expensive contract or the prospects of having to pay a large extension to the star player in the near future. While fans and media often blast the team that gave up the star, they ignore the double benefit coming back the other way.

With the extra cash, the team that dealt the star can go out and sign another star in free agency or trade for one and absorb that salary while in many cases keeping the draft picks acquired in the original deal. This is what Oakland has done. The Raiders upgraded at wide receiver while moving up in the draft in a deal that would never happen on its own, the dealing of a third and a fifth for a first.

Gold star for new Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, best known for being NFL Network's NFL combine and draft guru for several years.

It is interesting to point out that Pittsburgh, which now faces 21.1 million in dead cap space after dealing Brown, must not have received interest from many bidders seeking to deal higher picks and sign Brown to big money. That says a lot about Brown, who is as dynamic as they come at his position but is also a bit of a headache in the locker room.

Statistically, it's unfair to compare Brown and Cooper. Brown has certainly been better since Cooper entered the league in 2015. Over the past four years, Cooper caught 278 passed for 3,908 yards and 25 touchdowns. Brown, during those same four years, caught 447 passes for 5,948 yards and 46 touchdowns.

No comparison.

However, Brown played with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a lock future hall of famer, while Cooper was paired up with promising but young Derek Carr, who entered the league a year before Cooper, and then third-year quarterback Dak Prescott in Dallas.

Also, one must also consider number of targets. Cooper was targeted 465 times in four years while Brown, since 2015, was targeted 678 times.

Per source, Antonio Brown's three-year haul will increase from $38.925 million to $50.125 million, per source. No new years will be added. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 10, 2019

On the flip side of all of this is the age factor. Cooper, 24, is just entering his prime while Brown, 30, is closing in on the tail end of his. It stands to reason that Cooper, who in nine games with Dallas racked up 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns, will be more productive than Brown over the next five seasons just like Cooper's first five seasons were more productive than Brown's.

Brown didn't become a consistent star until his fourth season in the league. Through his first four years, he caught 261 passes for 3,561 yards at 15 touchdowns. All three numbers sit below Cooper during his first four seasons.

The age factor is real. For a rebuilding team such as Oakland, Cooper actually makes more sense. But the youth given up could easily be made up for by wisely using the pick acquired from Dallas (No. 27). Brown, in the meantime, gives Carr arguably the best receiver in the game to work with and if the team can make some other moves in free agency, and draft well, the Raiders could be incredibly improved in 2019.

None of this exonerates Oakland from the other big deal it made last offseason when the Raiders sent All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack, 28, to the Chicago Bears for multiple draft picks, including two first-rounders. The Raiders thought that the Bears would be bad enough to turn those picks into at least top-15 selections. Instead, the Bears won the NFC North and the 2019 pick acquired is set at No. 24.

Still, while losing Mack certainly stings, the acquisition of three first-round draft picks over the next two years to go along with the Raiders' normal allotment of two, plus saving about $35 million in cap space before the Brown deal, certainly gave the Raiders a chance to rebuild in a hurry.

Brown is the first step in that process. It's a huge win. We shall see how the Raiders do with the other subsequent steps in their rebuilding process.