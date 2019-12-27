Derek Carr’s minor objection to Marshawn Lynch’s return: ‘I wish it was with us’

Marshawn Lynch officially made his return to the NFL this week, signing a deal with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of their final game of the regular season and ensuing playoff push.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, though, has one tiny issue to his decision to jump back into the league.

“I wish it was with us,” Carr said Tuesday, via the East Bay Times.

Lynch spent 11 seasons in the league, most notably with the Seahawks, before retiring after the 2018 season. His final two years in the league, however, were with Carr and the Raiders.

While he didn’t do much on the field in his hometown — the 33-year-old racked up just 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns over two seasons, and appeared in just six games in 2018 after a groin injury — Lynch absolutely left his mark.

“Just watching the man, watching how he moved, how we went about his business on — and mostly off — the field, I watched how he carried the load,” Raiders running back DeAndre Washington said, via the East Bay Times. “He was back in his hometown, had a lot of things pulling him from different directions, but he was able to manage everything and still stay true to himself.”

Though Carr can hope, Lynch returning to Oakland instead this season doesn’t really make sense.

The Raiders have an extremely slim chance to make the postseason at all, while Seattle is in regardless — and still has a legitimate shot at winning the NFC West. The Seahawks could even still lock down a first-round bye with a bit of help elsewhere, too. And with a team that has seen running backs go down time and again all year, Lynch could be the missing piece Seattle needs to make a legitimate postseason push.

Even though it’s not with him, Carr is still extremely happy to see Lynch making his comeback.

“He’s been working really hard to get ready, just in case … I didn’t know he was going to come back and play football, talking to him,” Carr said, via the East Bay Times. “But he’s back, and that’s a good thing for football … His imprint is left on this building, that’s for sure.”

With Marshawn Lynch set to return to the field with the Seahawks on Sunday, Derek Carr couldn’t help but wish he was back in Oakland instead. (AP/Elaine Thompson)

