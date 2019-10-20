Reported text messages hurt Antonio Brown again, this time in $30 million grievance against Raiders

Antonio Brown is trying to recoup $30 million in guaranteed money from the Oakland Raiders. Mark Davis, though, has receipts. (AP/Rick Scuteri)

Antonio Brown’s battle to recover $30 million in guaranteed money from the Oakland Raiders may have just taken a massive hit.

The Raiders submitted multiple text messages that Brown sent to team owner Mark Davis asking to be released from the team, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. Brown was then released on Sept. 7.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Antonio Brown's grievance to recoup some his $30 million in guaranteed money took a hit in discovery when the @Raiders submitted multiple text messages from Brown to owner Mark Davis, asking for his release, per sources. The Raiders obliged Sept. 7. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 20, 2019

The reported texts are another example of Brown attempting to get out of his contract with the Raiders before the season started, following a post on Instagram and then a YouTube video he posted that showed him celebrating his release after he finally got it.

Brown’s time with the Raiders was short and full of controversy. He initially suffered a foot injury due to frostbite from cryotherapy, and then went on a long-winded battle with the NFL over his old, unsafe helmet — which caused him to miss multiple practices. He then confronted Raiders general manager Mike Mayock at practice, reportedly called him a “cracker” and had to be held back by teammates.

[Watch live local and primetime NFL games free with the Yahoo Sports app]

Story continues

Brown was eventually released from the Raiders and signed by the New England Patriots hours later. He played in only one game in New England, and was released after multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations surfaced against him. He later allegedly sent an accuser threatening text messages in a group message, and included pictures of her children.

The 31-year-old has filed multiple grievances since then, against both the Patriots and Raiders, in an attempt to recoup the $30 million in guaranteed money from the Raiders and a $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots. He is also in the midst of a property damage lawsuit, in which he was accused of “reprehensible behavior” during the deposition.

While it’s likely the Patriots will end up having to pay Brown the $9 million signing bonus, the reported text messages to Davis make the Raiders’ case in that grievance even stronger.

More from Yahoo Sports: