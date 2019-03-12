Report: Raiders to sign safety Lamarcus Joyner to four-year deal

The Oakland Raiders have made yet another move, this time agreeing to a four-year deal with safety Lamarcus Joyner. (Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Oakland Raiders have reached a four-year deal with former Los Angeles Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Rams’ franchise safety Lamarcus Joyner plans to sign a four-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, per source. Raiders keep spending and keep adding. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

The former second-round draft pick spent his first five seasons with the Rams, and recorded 78 total tackles and one interception last season in Los Angeles. He has 305 total tackles and four interceptions in his career, playing in 67 games. The 28-year-old played under the franchise tag last year, making just more than $11 million.

The move marks the latest by Jon Gruden in Oakland — most notably following his deal to land former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. They also agreed to a four-year, $66 million deal with offensive lineman Trent Brown just nine minutes into the legal tampering period on Monday, marking the largest contract ever for an offensive lineman.

Joyner is the second safety the Raiders have picked up this offseason, after they signed Erik Harris to a two-year deal last week. The duo should help provide much-needed depth in the secondary for Oakland, as Marcus Gilchrist is set to hit unrestricted free agency this week and Reggie Nelson’s future is still in question. The Raiders also should have Karl Joseph in the secondary, who Gruden said he expects to have his fifth-year option picked up, via the San Jose Mercury News.

