Oakland A’s prospect Ryan Lasko, a former Rutgers baseball star, is heating up

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Ryan Lasko has struggled to replicate his college success. However, since the calendar flipped to June, the former Rutgers baseball star has shown encouraging signs at the plate. For the first time in the minors, he has looked like the on-base machine he was in Piscataway.

Through 61 at-bats, Lasko has posted a .295 batting average while driving in eight runs. During that stretch, the talented 21-year-old outfielder has shown some power (like he did at Rutgers) with three home runs and four doubles. He entered the month with one home run in his minor league career.

For many at Rutgers, Lasko’s recent success has come as no surprise. During his career as a Scarlet Knight, the Jackson Memorial High School product posted a .314 batting average in 156 games. He was never a huge power threat, but Lasko always found a way to get on base.

As Lasko has seen his average steadily rise, he has also made a difference on the bases. This month, he has added seven stolen bases to his resume after recording just four May. That has made life more difficult for opposing pitchers.

For the Oakland A’s, Lasko’s recent play has been a welcome sign. In his first months at Single-A, he did not look like a player worthy of a second-round pick. However, with more experience, Lasko has improved just like he did in college and raised his average from .197 to .226.

While the season is far from over, Lasko will be a player to watch. If he can build on his recent success, the former 41st overall pick could be in High-A before the 2024 campaign ends.

