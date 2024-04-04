Oakland A’s to play in Sacramento starting in 2025

(KRON) — The Oakland Athletics will make Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento their temporary home starting in 2025, officials announced Thursday. The A’s will play at the ballpark after the 2024 season for three Major League Baseball seasons, with an option to extend for a fourth.

The Sacramento Kings, who are the majority owner of the Pacific Coast League’s Sacramento River Cats, announced the deal. The River Cats have played at the ballpark since its inaugural season in 2000.

Executives from the Oakland A’s met with Sacramento representatives on Wednesday to reach the agreement. The meeting came one day after the team met with the Oakland leaders to negotiate a lease proposal for the Coliseum. The A’s announced that the two sides failed to reach a deal shortly after the meeting.

Here are the best burritos in SF, Oakland and San Jose, according to Yelp

“I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

Sutter Health Park has a capacity of 14,000, which is lower than the average of many Major League venues. The Oakland Coliseum has seating up to 63,000, according to the Coliseum Authority.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao told KRON4 in a statement following the announcement: “Oakland offered a deal that was fair to the A’s and was fiscally responsible for our city. We wish the A’s the best and will continue our conversations with them on facilitating the sale of their share of Coliseum site. The City of Oakland will now focus on advancing redevelopment efforts at the Coliseum.”

A’s Owner and Managing Partner John Fisher said that despite a “long-standing relationship and good intentions,” an agreement between the City of Oakland and the A’s “seemed out of reach.”

“We look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home through our move to Las Vegas,” Fisher said. “We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the City of West Sacramento for hosting the A’s while we work to complete our new ballpark in Las Vegas.”

The A’s are expected to relocate and begin playing in Las Vegas in 2028.

Outside Lands sells out presale tickets in under 24 hours

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “On behalf of all of MLB, I want to express my appreciation to West Sacramento, Sutter Health Park, the Kings and the greater Sacramento region for their excitement to host the A’s for interim play, as the A’s new permanent home is built in Las Vegas.”

The Sutter Health Park website began offering a waitlist for 2025 season tickets on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.