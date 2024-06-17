Oakland Oaks sweep Mill Run

Jun. 17—OAKLAND — The Oakland Oaks swept the visiting Mill Run Millers Sunday, winning 6-0 and 9-6 in Fayette County Baseball League action.

In the opening game, Oakland scored three runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to break the game open. Ty Wickline tossed six shutout frames of three-hit ball to register as the winning pitcher. He struck out six and walked one.

Cole Mooney tossed a scoreless seventh in relief.

Oakland was led at the plate by Cameron Goble with two doubles and two RBIs, Lane Ours with a triple, Easton Rhoten with a double and single and Bryce Snyder with a double.

Bill Bendis took the loss for Mill Run, allowing six runs on 11 hits in five innings.

In the second game, Oakland exploded for a seven-run third frame and Snyder slammed the door in the seventh to hold off a Mill Run rally and secure the save.

Ours hit a home run and doubled as part of a 2-for-4, two-RBI game. Goble tripled twice, singled and had three RBIs, Alex Beiler had three hits, Snyder doubled twice, Alex Kennell drove in a pair and Seth Healy had two hits.

Andrew Catone gave Oakland a quality start and was rewarded with the victory. He allowed an unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four innings of work.

Alan VanSickle took the loss for Mill Run.

With a 5-2 record, Oakland is a half-game back of the Carmichaels Copperheads (4-0-1) for first-place in the seven-team semi-pro Fayette County League.

The Oaks, who are managed by Craig Bosley, were previously in the Pen Mar WV Baseball League from 1973 until the league folded in 2022.

Oakland and the Cumberland Orioles, the last two Pen Mar members, joined the FCBL last year. Cumberland didn't field a team this year.