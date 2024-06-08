Oakland native named All-American for EIU track and field

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Oakland native and Shiloah graduate Ramsey Hunt is ending his college career as an All-American.

Hunt finished tenth in the long jump at the NCAA Track & Field Championship with a distance of 24’11.25.

He was Eastern Illinois’s lone representative at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and the fifth long jumper in Panther history to qualify.

ICYMI – check out @EIU_TF senior Ramsey Hunt's long jump that landed him 10th in the nation at the NCAA National Championships last night in Oregon



Hunt landed a jump of 24'11.25 on his second jump of the night pic.twitter.com/SH4SfhxUBI — Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) June 6, 2024

During his junior season at Shiloh, Hunt won the Class 1A IHSA state long jump title.

