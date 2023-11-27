Oakland moves up in Large Class rankings ahead of TSSAA football state championships

The TSSAA football state championship games are set after last Friday's Division I semifinal games.

Here are this week's Large Class football rankings in the Nashville area. Large Class teams include Classes 4A-6A, Division II-AA and DII-AAA.

1. Pearl-Cohn (14-0): Zeion Simpson-Smith rushed for four touchdowns and 138 yards on 10 carries as Pearl-Cohn advanced to its second straight Class 4A state title after beating Haywood, 48-20 last Friday. Malachi Cromwell also ran for two TDs. Last week: No. 1. Next game: vs. Upperman.

2. Oakland (12-2): Oakland's coach Kevin Creasy will have a chance to capture his fourth straight 6A championship after the Patriots shut down an impressive Bradley Central team led by Tennessee commit Boo Carter. Daune Morris, a 6A Mr. Football finalist, had 235 total yards and scored four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter. Last week: No. 4. Next game: vs. Houston.

3. CPA (12-1): CPA had the week off as Division I programs played their state semifinal games. The Lions should have starting cornerback and Georgia commit Ondre Evans back from a knee injury for the Division II-AA championship game on Thursday. Last week: No. 2. Next game: vs. Boyd Buchanan.

4. Page (13-1): It was a defensive battle, but Page's ability to play at a high level on that side of the ball proved too much for previously unbeaten Southwind. Page linebackers Brenden Anes and Eric Hazzard dominated Southwind's front five with three sacks of Mr. Football finalist Kelvin Perkins. Last week: No. 5. Next game: vs. Knoxville West.

5. Upperman (14-0) - After making their debut in the rankings last week, the Bees will be making the program's debut their first state championship game after dropping Greeneville, 21-14. Last week: No. 6. Next game: vs. Pearl-Cohn.

6. Brentwood (13-1): The Bruins' 2023 run ended last Friday in a 28-0 loss to Houston in the Class 6A state semifinal. Brentwood allowed two touchdowns in a 25-second span in the third quarter that swung the game wide open for Houston. Last week: No. 4. Next game: vs. Houston.

7. Riverdale (10-2): Braden Graham finished the season as a Mr. Football finalist after throwing for 3,492 yards, 42 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Warriors' season ended in the quarterfinals to Oakland. Last week: No. 7.

8. Henry County (11-1): Henry County's season ended to Southwind in the 5A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 8.

9. Centennial (10-2): Although the Cougars lost to Page in the 5A quarterfinals, running back Dominic Reed made the cut as a Mr. Football finalist. Last week: No. 9.

10. FRA (11-2) – The Panthers lost to CPA in the Division II-AA semifinal but Ty Clark III will represent his team as a Mr. Football finalist. Last week: No. 10.

