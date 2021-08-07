Oakland to Honor Shock G With Celebration of Life

Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage via Getty Images

Shock G may have been the one who put the satin on your panties, but he’s also the one who’s putting food on the table for thousands in Oakland later this month.

The late Digital Underground rapper and Tupac affiliate is being honored by the city on Aug. 21 with a day-long celebration of life, as longtime manager Atron Gregory told TMZ. To kick off the celebration, the MC’s friends and family will be personally feeding 2,000 unhoused community members, as organizers wanted to give back in honor of a man who they say had given so much to the city.

After the feast, a motorcade will reportedly travel through the city to City Hall, where there will be a Shock G tribute featuring live music and speakers, before DJs put on a few sets at The New Parish in Oakland.

TMZ shares that the event was put together by surviving members of Digital Underground and close friends along with the help of Oakland’s City Council and a few nonprofits. Event organizers reportedly got approval from Shock’s family to bring the special day together in honor of the “I Get Around” rapper.

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea: We can be a hip hop band and take on the world,” Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J wrote in April after Shock was found dead after a reported accidental overdose. “Through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame. Long live Shock G, aka Humpty Hump. And Rest In Peace my Brotha, Greg Jacobs!!!”

