How Oakland football is reloading in quest for fourth straight TSSAA Class 6A state title

Losing more than 80% of a team's offensive production from the previous year isn't the most ideal way to enter a football season.

But this isn't the first time Oakland High football team has been in this position. Four state championships in five years, including three in a row, tells you that Coach Kevin Creasy excels at the "next man up" philosophy.

Creasy will get that opportunity again this season as the Patriots seek a fourth consecutive Class 6A state title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"We definitely have some pieces to follow up with people that graduated last year," said Creasy, following the Patriots' practice Monday, the first day in full pads for teams in Tennessee. Creasy's squad is 44-1 over the past three title seasons.

"We had a lot of skill guys graduate. But we have a lot of guys that have been in the system a while and know the ins and outs of what we do."

Oakland didn't have a 1,000-yard rusher last season but had six players garner more than 500 yards, including quarterback Kade Hewitt, who had more than 2,000 total yards.

All six of those players are gone − five by graduation and the other being T.T. Hill (more than 1,100 yards rushing and receiving combined), who recently transferred to Brentwood Academy. Also, junior Avery Haynesworth, who is the team's leading returning rusher (242 yards) will miss several weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Advertisement

"We did lose a lot of good players, for sure, especially Kade," said Oakland junior quarterback Kyler Creasy, who is the frontrunner to replace Hewitt. "I've got a big role to step in. But my dad has a good scheme around us. He's a smart coach, and Coach (David) Watson is a good defensive coordinator. I feel like they're definitely going to get us ready for the season."

But the Patriots always seem to find players who step up and become the next star. They have also had key transfers over recent years to help fill in holes.

This year is no exception, as former Donelson Christian star running back Ashton Jones and former Red Bank standout athlete Daune Morris are expected to be big pieces to the rebuilding offensive puzzle.

Oakland's Daune Morris (17) catches a pass during Oakland's first football day in pads for the season on Monday, July 24, 2023.

MORE: What to know about PCA's first year of TSSAA football, including home games at MTSU

Advertisement

"It's getting out and working with the guys," said Morris, a four-star junior who enrolled at Oakland last week and will play all over the field, much like Hill was expected. "I'm getting chemistry with them. (Monday's practice) was great. It's good to be in this environment."

Jones will also be a big help, coming off a junior season where he was a DII-A Mr. Football finalist and rushed for 1,862 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has also been banged up since spring, but was a full participant in Monday's practice and is expected to be ready for the season opener Aug. 18 at home against Independence.

MORE: When, where Murfreesboro area high school football teams will scrimmage this preseason

A big reason Oakland has been able to fill offensive holes so seamlessly over recent years is the play of the offensive line, one that allowed the Patriots to average 8.5 yards per carry last season and more than 10 yards a tote the season before.

Advertisement

"We've got a lot of talent on the outside," said Oakland offensive lineman and three-year starter Duce Hewitt, who will also play some tight end. "It will be a big change, losing a guy like Kade. He was an offense changer. We ran plays for Kade. Now we'll run plays for our weapons such as Daune and Ashton."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football: Oakland in major rebuild of state championship offense