Oakland football avenges loss, moves on to 6A semifinals with resounding win over Riverdale

Oakland football doesn't often have a chance to avenge a regular season loss to a local rival. Riverdale found out exactly what that looks like in Friday's TSSAA football playoff Class 6A quarterfinal.

Daune Morris scored five first half touchdowns, and the Patriots crushed the Warriors 56-0 in an overwhelming win at Phil Watts Stadium at Riverdale High School.

Morris totaled 174 rushing yards and the five scores as Oakland (11-2) raced out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and 49-0 by halftime. The Patriots made a point on the scoreboard after losing 25-24 to the Warriors on Oct. 27.

SCOREBOARD: TSSAA football playoffs scores: Tennessee high school football quarterfinal scoreboard

TSSAA FOOTBALL PAIRINGS: TSSAA football playoffs: See the state semifinal pairings

DIVISION II PAIRINGS: TSSAA football playoffs brackets: Division II state championship game pairings

Riverdale (10-3) was limited to 117 total yards, three weeks after Mr. Football semifinalist Braden Graham threw for 360 passing yards in the Week 11 upset win.

Graham was 16-of-24 for 111 yards, was sacked twice and fumbled twice on Friday. Riverdale lost three fumbles overall.

The Warriors were limited to six total rushing yards on Friday.

Oakland will travel to face Bradley Central next Friday in the Class 6A semifinals.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Oakland football moves on in TSSAA playoffs with big win over Riverdale