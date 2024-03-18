Oakland coach Greg Kampe: Get to know most experienced college basketball coach

Forty years in, Greg Kampe will get another shot as a Cinderella in the 2024 NCAA tournament.

His Golden Grizzlies are the No. 14 seed in the South region and will take on No. 3 seed Kentucky.

Kampe, the head coach of Oakland basketball, has been in the game longer than any of his contemporaries and notched another trip to March Madness with his 2023-24 Golden Grizzlies' squad. Oakland (23-11, 15-5 Horizon) was the undisputed high mark of the Horizon League this year, winning both the conference tournament and the regular season crown thanks to a veteran-laden team that showed up in big moments.

After winning three straight to take home their first Horizon League tournament title, Oakland automatically qualified for the 68-team NCAA tournament field for the first time since 2010-11. It is the fourth NCAA tournament appearance for the school since making the jump to Division 1 at the end of the 90s.

Here is more on Oakland and the 40-year veteran coach who leads the program:

Kampe's history

Kampe, 68, has been the shepherd of Oakland basketball throughout it all, overseeing the transition from Division II to Division I, switching conferences multiple times and most notably, delivering results for the Rochester-based university.

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe reacts to a play against Purdue Fort Wayne during the second half of Horizon League tournament quarterfinal at O'Rena in Rochester on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Kampe took over as head coach in 1984 when Oakland was still in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. At 28, he got the opportunity to run his program after spending six years as an assistant at Toledo, and he has yet to pass on the reins. Kampe is the longest-tenured coach in all of college basketball at 40 seasons, followed by Houston Christian's Ron Cottrell (33 seasons), Michigan State's Tom Izzo (29 seasons) and Gonzaga's Mark Few (25 seasons). Kampe recently jumped to the top of the list after Jim Boeheim's retirement after the 2023 season.

Kampe has a 698-536 overall record, including a 436-366 record in the last 21 seasons at the Division 1 level. His 698 career wins are the fourth-most among active coaches, trailing Coastal Carolina's Cliff Ellis, Few and Izzo. He is in elite company with Few and Izzo as the only active coaches with over 600 wins at one school.

Kampe has been there for Oakland the whole time, leading the school to eight total NCAA tournaments, four at the Division 2 level and four at the Division level, including this season. He was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 to honor his decorated resume while building the program.

Health scare

A month after his Hall of Fame induction, Kampe went to the hospital with a severe case of sepsis that nearly cost him his life, but recovered in time to return to the bench the next season. He spent nearly a week in the ICU at Crittenton Hospital with a fever that reached as high as 106.7 degrees and a heart rate flirting with 150 beats per minute.

He had to have three surgeries in total to fix the root of the issue, which was six infected kidney stones that were leaking poison into his bloodstream, leading to elevated body temperature and heart rate. The first operation happened after Oakland beat Clemson in the first round of the 2017 NIT. After the game, he went to the hospital in pain and had the operation in March. The doctors did not remove the stone the first time but inserted a stent. The stone was removed a week after Oakland lost in the NIT, but doctors discovered another, larger, stone in his kidney causing them to leave the stint in while giving him medication to shrink it for another operation.

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe reacts to a play against Detroit Mercy during the second half at the O'rena in Rochester on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Doctors decided at the end of June to do the third operation, but Kampe held off until the end of July because he wanted to get a jump on summer recruiting. He noticed himself getting sicker at high school tournaments in Georgia, eventually booking an early return home after dry heaving and turning yellow with a fever at a tournament. He came home and attempted to treat his fever, before eventually going to the hospital.

"I don’t know if this is true or not, but they told me 80% of the people in my age group who get it die from it,’’ Kampe said in August 2017. “They saved my life. When I had the temperature of 106.7, they poured ice over me until they got my temperature down.

“I’m not telling my story because I want people to feel sorry for me. In fact, a lot of coaches probably will use it against me in recruiting. I think it’s worthwhile. I just think it’s important for (people) to know, if they think something is wrong, you need to go to the hospital. Hopefully, a few people will read this. ... Sepsis is a bad deal."

Division I history

Oakland made the jump to Division 1 in the 1999-2000 season, first joining the Mid-Continent Conference (now the Summit League). In their first season in the league, Oakland went 13-17 but took home the regular season conference title with an 11-5 record, and Kampe was given the Coach of the Year award.

Oakland had its first winning season in D-1 in 2001-02, finishing with a 17-13 record. Kampe took his squad to the Big Dance for the first time in 2004-05 by winning the Mid-Continent tournament with a one-point win over Oral Roberts in the championship to make the field as a 16-seed despite finishing the season 13-19. Oakland won a First Four game against Alabama A&M, Kampe's only D-1 NCAA tournament win, to make the field of 64, but were beaten by eventual national champion North Carolina in the first round.

They broke 20 wins for the first time in 2008-09 with a 23-13 record, but missed the tournament due to a dominant North Dakota State team in a one-bid league, but set the stage for back-to-back tournament appearances the next two seasons. In 2009-10, Oakland swept the regular season and tournament crowns with a 26-9 record, earning a 14-seed before being bounced by Pittsburgh. Oakland repeated as champions in 2010-11 with a 25-10 record, earning a 13-seed and losing to Texas by four in the first round.

Oakland coach Greg Kampe on the bench during the second half of Oakland's 76-67 win on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Calihan Hall.

In addition to the now four NCAA tournament appearances, Oakland made six other postseason tournaments between the NIT, Vegas 16 and CIT tournaments.

Since making the jump, Oakland has won five regular-season conference titles to go along with the four conference tournament titles and NCAA tournament appearances. The Golden Grizzlies have also produced some NBA talent with players such as Kay Felder, Kendrick Nunn, Rawle Marshall, Keith Benson, and most recently, Jamal Cain. Oakland has had 31 players play professionally in the NBA and overseas.

Division II history

Kampe took over a program that had six winning seasons in the previous 16 years before him. After starting with consecutive 13-15 seasons, Oakland broke through in Year 3 with a 20-8 record and finished every season after that with a winning record until they moved up divisions.

Oakland's time in D-2 ended with four straight trips to that level's NCAA tournament and two conference titles in 1995-96 and 1996-97. In the first appearance, Oakland made it to the second round before losing to Wayne State by two points, followed up by first-round exits the next two seasons. In Oakland's final D-2 season, they reached the Sweet 16 before being knocked out by Northern Kentucky.

Oakland University coach Greg Kampe yells instructions to his players during the 95-75 win against Detroit Mercy at the O'rena in Rochester, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Hall of Famer

Not only is Kampe in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame (a 2017 inductee) but last year he was enshrined in the inaugural class of the National High School Football Hall of Fame.

That's right. Before his long career as a basketball coach, Kampe was a great football player in the 1970s at Defiance High in Ohio, one of the hotbeds for football talent in the country. Kampe's class included a who's who of football history, including Jim Brown, Peyton Manning, Chris Spielman and Lomas Brown.

Kampe also played football at Bowling Green, from which he graduated in 1978, followed by a stint as a grad assistant with Toledo basketball, then as assistant coach before Oakland hired him in 1984.

